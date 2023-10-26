CTS Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

LISLE, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of custom engineered solutions that “Sense, Connect and Move,” today announced third quarter 2023 results.



“We managed through a challenging operating environment in the third quarter, with continued headwinds in industrial end markets and distribution weighing on our results,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We are continuing to advance our long-term strategy and secured several wins in both electrification and non-transportation markets during the quarter. Our teams remain focused on driving operational improvements to strengthen profitability as we manage near-term challenges and generate sustained value for all stakeholders.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Sales were $135 million, down 11% year-over-year. Sales to non-transportation end markets decreased 20%, and sales to the transportation end market decreased 3% over the same period.

Net income was $14 million, or 10.4% of sales, compared to $12 million, or 7.8% of sales, in the third quarter of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.44, compared to $0.37 per share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.54, down from $0.62 in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.5% compared to 22.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow was $22 million compared to $60 million in the third quarter of 2022. The third quarter of 2022 included a one-time cash inflow of $34 million relating to the US pension plan.

2023 Guidance

As a result of continued headwinds in industrial and distribution end markets, recent softness in the commercial vehicle market and the UAW strike, CTS is updating its guidance of sales from the range of $565 – $585 million to $545 - $555 million, and adjusted diluted EPS from the range of $2.20 – $2.40 to $2.15 – $2.25.

CTS does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because CTS is unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of certain items, such as, but not limited to, restructuring costs, environmental remediation costs, acquisition-related costs, foreign exchange rates and other non-routine costs. Each of such adjustments has not yet occurred, are out of CTS' control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, CTS is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net sales $ 134,552 $ 151,911 $ 425,728 $ 444,588 Cost of goods sold 88,151 98,565 276,933 285,054 Gross margin 46,401 53,346 148,795 159,534 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,666 24,003 64,339 68,029 Research and development expenses 6,321 6,207 19,628 18,695 Restructuring charges 3,226 492 6,033 1,434 Operating earnings 18,188 22,644 58,795 71,376 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (997 ) (342 ) (2,509 ) (1,490 ) Interest income 952 167 3,087 610 Other income (expense), net 594 (5,171 ) (1,847 ) (10,530 ) Total other income (expense), net 549 (5,346 ) (1,269 ) (11,410 ) Earnings before income taxes 18,737 17,298 57,526 59,966 Income tax expense 4,766 5,500 12,314 15,331 Net earnings $ 13,971 $ 11,798 $ 45,212 $ 44,635 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.45 $ 0.37 $ 1.44 $ 1.39 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 1.43 $ 1.38 Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding: 31,302 31,865 31,474 32,018 Effect of dilutive securities 209 225 216 220 Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding: 31,511 32,090 31,690 32,238 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.12 $ 0.12





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)

(Unaudited)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,112 $ 156,910 Accounts receivable, net 89,556 90,935 Inventories, net 65,384 62,260 Other current assets 19,272 15,655 Total current assets 334,324 325,760 Property, plant and equipment, net 92,880 97,300 Operating lease assets, net 27,545 22,702 Other Assets Goodwill 154,130 152,361 Other intangible assets, net 103,828 108,053 Deferred income taxes 23,725 23,461 Other 17,530 18,850 Total other assets 299,213 302,725 Total Assets $ 753,962 $ 748,487 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 49,848 $ 53,211 Accrued payroll and benefits 13,330 20,063 Operating lease obligations 4,444 3,936 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 35,804 35,322 Total current liabilities 103,426 112,532 Long-term debt 76,665 83,670 Long-term operating lease obligations 26,016 21,754 Long-term pension obligations 4,963 5,048 Deferred income taxes 15,288 16,010 Other long-term obligations 4,937 3,249 Total Liabilities 231,295 242,263 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Common stock 319,125 316,803 Additional contributed capital 44,718 46,144 Retained earnings 588,144 546,703 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (675 ) (671 ) Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock 951,312 908,979 Treasury stock (428,645 ) (402,755 ) Total shareholders’ equity 522,667 506,224 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 753,962 $ 748,487





CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

(In millions of dollars, except percentages and per share amounts)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. CTS believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which CTS operates, and thus further provide useful information to investors. CTS’ definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures should not be used by investors or third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions, as they may exclude a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items.

CTS has presented these non-GAAP financial measures as it believes that the presentation of its financial results that exclude (1) restructuring charges; (2) environmental charges; (3) acquisition-related costs; (4) inventory fair value step-up costs; (5) foreign exchange (gains) losses; (6) non-cash pension expenses (income); and (7) certain discrete tax items are useful and assist in comparing CTS’ current operating results with past periods and with the operational performance of other companies in its industry. Included below is a description of the expenses that CTS has determined are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary to operate its business and the rationale for why providing financial measures for its business with such expenses excluded or adjusted is useful to investors as a supplement to the U.S. GAAP measures.

Restructuring charges – costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization.

– costs primarily relating to workforce reduction costs, building and equipment relocation costs, asset impairment charges and other facility closure costs in connection with our continued optimization of our organization. Environmental charges – costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations.

– costs associated with our non-operating facilities that are unrelated to ongoing operations. Acquisition-related costs – diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions.

– diligence and transaction costs related to acquisitions. Inventory fair value step-up costs – purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions.

– purchase accounting-related inventory costs from acquisitions. Foreign exchange (gains) losses – remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as the functional currency.

– remeasurement income and expenses for non-U.S. subsidiaries with the U.S. dollar as the functional currency. Non-cash pension expenses (income) – pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities.

– pension income and expenses relating to the non-operating U.S. pension and post-retirement life insurance plans, including historical plan settlement activities. Discrete tax items – non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual tax adjustments (e.g., valuation allowances, uncertain tax position changes, unremitted assertion changes and discrete impacts associated with pre-tax non-GAAP items, etc.).



At times, the reconciliations below have been intentionally rounded to the nearest thousand, or $0.01 for EPS figures, and, therefore, may not sum.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Gross margin $ 46.4 $ 53.3 $ 148.8 $ 159.5 $ 210.5 $ 184.6 $ 139.1 Net sales $ 134.6 $ 151.9 $ 425.7 $ 444.6 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Gross margin as a % of net sales 34.5 % 35.1 % 35.0 % 35.9 % 35.9 % 36.0 % 32.8 % Adjustments to reported gross margin: Inventory fair value step-up (b) $ — $ 2.2 $ — $ 3.3 $ 4.0 $ — $ — Adjusted gross margin $ 46.4 $ 55.6 $ 148.8 $ 162.9 $ 214.5 $ 184.6 $ 139.1 Adjusted gross margin as a % of net sales 34.5 % 36.6 % 35.0 % 36.6 % 36.5 % 36.0 % 32.8 %



Adjusted Operating Earnings

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Operating earnings $ 18.2 $ 22.6 $ 58.8 $ 71.4 $ 93.0 $ 76.5 $ 45.1 Net sales $ 134.6 $ 151.9 $ 425.7 $ 444.6 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Operating earnings as a % of net sales 13.5 % 14.9 % 13.8 % 16.1 % 15.8 % 14.9 % 10.6 % Adjustments to reported operating earnings: Restructuring charges (c) 3.2 0.5 6.0 1.4 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 0.4 0.3 3.1 1.8 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) — — 0.2 0.8 0.8 — 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) — 2.2 — 3.3 4.0 — — Total adjustments to reported operating earnings $ 3.6 $ 3.0 $ 9.3 $ 7.3 $ 9.5 $ 3.9 $ 4.9 Adjusted operating earnings $ 21.8 $ 25.7 $ 68.1 $ 78.7 $ 102.5 $ 80.4 $ 50.0 Adjusted operating earnings as a % of net sales 16.2 % 16.9 % 16.0 % 17.7 % 17.5 % 15.7 % 11.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) $ 14.0 $ 11.8 $ 45.2 $ 44.6 $ 59.6 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 Net sales $ 134.6 $ 151.9 $ 425.7 $ 444.6 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Net earnings (loss) margin 10.4 % 7.8 % 10.6 % 10.0 % 10.2 % -8.2 % 8.2 % Depreciation and amortization expense 7.3 8.0 21.4 21.7 29.8 26.9 26.7 Interest expense 1.0 0.3 2.5 1.5 2.2 2.1 3.3 Tax expense (benefit) 4.8 5.5 12.3 15.3 21.2 (19.0 ) 10.8 EBITDA 27.0 25.6 81.5 83.2 112.7 (31.8 ) 75.4 Adjustments to EBITDA: Restructuring charges (c) 3.2 0.5 6.0 1.4 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 0.4 0.3 3.1 1.8 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) — — 0.2 2.5 2.5 — 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) — 2.2 — 3.3 4.0 — — Non-cash pension and related expense (d) — 4.7 — 4.8 4.8 132.4 2.5 Foreign currency loss (gain) (d) (0.3 ) 0.5 2.3 4.0 4.9 3.3 (5.3 ) Total adjustments to EBITDA 3.3 8.2 11.7 17.8 20.9 139.7 2.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30.3 $ 33.8 $ 93.1 $ 101.0 $ 133.6 $ 107.9 $ 77.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22.5 % 22.3 % 21.9 % 22.7 % 22.8 % 21.0 % 18.3 %



Adjusted Net Earnings

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net earnings (loss) (A) $ 14.0 $ 11.8 $ 45.2 $ 44.6 $ 59.6 $ (41.9 ) $ 34.7 Net sales $ 134.6 $ 151.9 $ 425.7 $ 444.6 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Net earnings (loss) as a % of net sales 10.4 % 7.8 % 10.6 % 10.0 % 10.2 % -8.2 % 8.2 % Adjustments to reported net earnings (loss): Restructuring charges (c) 3.2 0.5 6.0 1.4 1.9 1.7 1.8 Environmental charges (a) 0.4 0.3 3.1 1.8 2.8 2.3 2.8 Acquisition-related costs (a) — — 0.2 2.5 2.5 — 0.3 Inventory fair value step-up (b) — 2.2 — 3.3 4.0 — — Non-cash pension and related expense (d) — 4.7 — 4.8 4.8 132.4 2.5 Foreign currency loss (gain) (d) (0.3 ) 0.5 2.3 4.0 4.9 3.3 (5.3 ) Total adjustments to reported net earnings (loss) $ 3.3 $ 8.2 $ 11.7 $ 17.8 $ 20.9 $ 139.7 $ 2.1 Total adjustments, tax affected(B) $ 3.0 $ 8.0 $ 10.2 $ 16.6 $ 19.3 $ 108.6 $ 0.4 Tax adjustments: Increase in valuation allowances (e) — — — — — 0.9 0.2 Other discrete tax items (e) — — — — 0.2 (4.7 ) 1.2 Total tax adjustments(C) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.2 $ (3.8 ) $ 1.4 Adjusted net earnings (A+B+C) $ 17.0 $ 19.8 $ 55.4 $ 61.3 $ 79.1 $ 63.0 $ 36.5 Adjusted net earnings as a % of net sales 12.6 % 13.0 % 13.0 % 13.8 % 13.5 % 12.3 % 8.6 %

(a) reflected in selling, general and administrative and other (expense) income, net.

(b) reflected in cost of goods sold.

(c) reflected in restructuring charges.

(d) reflected in other (expense) income, net.

(e) reflected in income tax expense (income).

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.44 $ 0.37 $ 1.43 $ 1.38 $ 1.85 $ (1.30 ) $ 1.06 Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings (loss) per share: Restructuring charges 0.10 0.01 0.17 0.04 0.05 0.06 0.04 Foreign currency (gain) loss (0.01 ) 0.01 0.07 0.12 0.15 0.10 (0.16 ) Non-cash pension expense — 0.16 — 0.16 0.16 3.13 0.06 Environmental charges 0.01 0.01 0.08 0.04 0.07 0.05 0.07 Acquisition-related costs — — — 0.07 0.07 — 0.01 Inventory fair value step-up — 0.06 — 0.09 0.10 — — Discrete tax items — — — — 0.01 (0.11 ) 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.54 $ 0.62 $ 1.75 $ 1.90 $ 2.46 $ 1.93 $ 1.12

NOTE: CTS believes that adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating earnings, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per share provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of CTS’ core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of CTS’ fundamental business operations (such as those items noted above in the paragraph titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”) or were not part of CTS’ business operations during a comparable period.

Controllable Working Capital

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net accounts receivable $ 89.6 $ 97.0 $ 90.9 $ 82.2 $ 81.0 Net inventory $ 65.4 $ 63.5 $ 62.3 $ 49.5 $ 45.9 Accounts payable $ (49.8 ) $ (65.7 ) $ (53.2 ) $ (55.5 ) $ (50.5 ) Controllable working capital $ 105.1 $ 94.8 $ 100.0 $ 76.2 $ 76.4 Quarter sales $ 134.6 $ 151.9 $ 142.3 $ 132.5 $ 123.0 Multiplied by 4 4 4 4 4 4 Annualized sales $ 538.2 $ 607.6 $ 569.1 $ 530.0 $ 492.1 Controllable working capital as a % of annualized sales 19.5 % 15.6 % 17.6 % 14.4 % 15.5 %

NOTE: CTS believes the controllable working capital ratio is a useful measure because it provides an objective measure of the efficiency with which CTS manages its short-term capital needs.

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 22.1 $ 60.4 $ 56.7 $ 95.7 $ 121.2 $ 86.1 $ 76.8 Capital expenditures (2.7 ) (2.3 ) (11.2 ) (9.3 ) (14.3 ) (15.6 ) (14.9 ) Free cash flow $ 19.4 $ 58.1 $ 45.5 $ 86.5 $ 106.9 $ 70.5 $ 61.9

NOTE: CTS believes that free cash flow is a useful measure because it demonstrates the company’s ability to generate cash. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, information contained in the company's condensed consolidated statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

Capital Expenditures

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 2022 2021 2020 Capital expenditures $ 2.7 $ 2.3 $ 11.2 $ 9.3 $ 14.3 $ 15.6 $ 14.9 Net sales $ 134.6 $ 151.9 $ 425.7 $ 444.6 $ 586.9 $ 512.9 $ 424.1 Capex as % of net sales 2.0 % 1.5 % 2.6 % 2.1 % 2.4 % 3.0 % 3.5 %



