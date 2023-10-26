Flexera One Expands Select Program for SaaS CRM

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announced that it is launching Flexera One Select for Salesforce, a focused version of Flexera One IT Asset Management (ITAM) designed to help customers review and optimize their Salesforce™ spend. This new offering provides customers with the ability to gain a deeper understanding of their technology spend, licensing and overall position with Salesforce – leading to cost avoidance and savings.



“According to Flexera 2023 Tech Spend Pulse research, Salesforce represents one of the largest vendors in terms of spend for organizations globally,” said Cyndi Tackett, SVP of Marketing at Flexera. “There is a massive opportunity for these organizations to gain visibility into their Salesforce instances and uncover optimization opportunities that lead to realized savings.”

Organizations of all sizes rely heavily on SaaS solutions, like Salesforce, to drive their business processes. While SaaS applications offer a variety of benefits, including scalability, flexibility and accessibility, they can also lead to overspend, application sprawl and shadow IT if not managed tightly. As organizations grow and expand, it can be challenging to manage and optimize multiple Salesforce instances, organizations and users across the whole company. Flexera One Select for Salesforce solves this challenge by providing:

Multi-organizational Salesforce support: It is becoming increasingly common for organizations to have multiple Salesforce instances which makes visibility into and management of these instances near impossible. Flexera One Select for Salesforce provides a consolidated view of all instances.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud support: Gain insights into the monthly and yearly consumption of contacts against the total number allowed along with usage and user interface (UI) optimization metrics.

Salesforce AppExchange support: Only Flexera provides a consolidated view across the customer's instances and visibility into the AppExchange packages that are configured.

Only Flexera provides a consolidated view across the customer’s instances and visibility into the AppExchange packages that are configured. Ability to reclaim Salesforce licenses: When a license is going unused or an employee leaves the organization, Flexera One Select for Salesforce provides the ability to reclaim and redistribute the license.

To learn more, please visit Flexera One Select for Salesforce.

About Flexera

Flexera saves customers billions of dollars in wasted technology spend. A pioneer in hybrid ITAM and FinOps, Flexera provides award-winning, data-oriented SaaS solutions for technology value optimization (TVO), enabling IT, finance, procurement and cloud teams to gain deep insights into cost optimization, compliance and risks for each business service. Flexera One solutions are built on a set of definitive customer, supplier and industry data, powered by Technopedia, that enables organizations to visualize their Enterprise Technology Blueprint™ in hybrid environments—from on-premises to SaaS to containers to cloud.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to Flexera’s technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ team members worldwide. Learn more at flexera.com.

