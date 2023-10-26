Mainz Biomed Appoints Tarrin Khairi-Taraki as VP of Commercial Operations

Former Natera Manager will oversee all aspects of sales and support in EMEA, ensuring the continued commercialization of ColoAlert® across the region



BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, is proud to announce the appointment of Tarrin Khairi-Taraki as Vice President of Commercial Operations, EMEA. Tarrin will play a pivotal role in steering Mainz Biomed's continued success, focusing on the commercialization of its flagship product, ColoAlert® — a highly effective and user-friendly at-home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC).

"I am thrilled to welcome Tarrin to the Mainz Biomed team," commented Darin Leigh, Chief Commercial Officer at Mainz Biomed. “With his highly-impressive track record and wealth of experience in the medical diagnostic field, I am confident he’ll play a crucial role in propelling our continued success in the commercialization of ColoAlert®.”

In his role as Co-Founder and VP of Business Development at Eluthia, Tarrin played a pivotal role in the company's success. His strategic contributions, which included securing new lab partnerships, extending sales reach, and executing precise marketing strategies, were instrumental in establishing Eluthia as one of the leading laboratories offering prenatal testing solutions to healthcare facilities in Germany and Austria.

Prior to joining Eluthia, Tarrin served as the Regional Manager for DACH and BENELUX at Natera, one of the four global leading companies in the prenatal screening field and renowned for its non-invasive, cell-free DNA testing technology. During his tenure at Natera, Tarrin drove significant growth through forming crucial collaborations with laboratories, clinics, and practices as well as through enhancing the effectiveness of lab partners' sales teams. His expertise in market analysis and business development strategies resulted in a strong presence of Natera's innovative Panorama Test across the DACH region and in the highly successful introduction of the test in Austria and the Netherlands.

As Mainz Biomed's VP of Commercial Operations, Tarrin will put his in-depth market knowledge to work, creating and implementing sales strategies as well as developing key talents able to elevate customer experiences and drive revenue growth. His responsibilities will encompass all facets of sales and support in the EMEA region, ensuring the continued commercialization of ColoAlert across the region.

Commenting on his appointment, Tarrin said, "I am truly excited to join Mainz Biomed and contribute to the ongoing advancement of colorectal cancer screening through ColoAlert®. I look forward to collaborating with the outstanding team here and leveraging my experience to drive further success in our mission to ensure more people globally have access to effective tools able to help them live longer, healthier lives."

Please visit Mainz Biomed’s official website for investors at mainzbiomed.com/investors/ for more information.

Please follow us to stay up to date:

LinkedIn

X (Previously Twitter)

Facebook

About ColoAlert®

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, delivers high sensitivity and specificity in a user-friendly, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. This non-invasive test can be indicative of tumors as determined by analyzing tumor DNA, offering better early detection than fecal occult blood tests (FOBT). Based on PCR-technology, ColoAlert® detects more cases of colorectal cancer than other stool tests and allows for an earlier diagnosis ( Dollinger et al., 2018 ). The product is commercially available in select EU countries through a network of leading independent laboratories, corporate health programs and via direct sales. To receive marketing approval in the US, ColoAlert® will be evaluated in the FDA-registration trial ‘ReconAAsense.’ Once approved in the US, the Company’s commercial strategy is to establish scalable distribution through a collaborative partner program with regional and national laboratory service providers across the country.

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer globally, with more than 1.9 million new cases reported in 2020, according to World Cancer Research Fund International. The US Preventive Services Task Force recommends that screening with stool DNA tests such as ColoAlert® should be conducted once every three years starting at age 45. Each year in the US, 16.6 million colonoscopies are performed. However, roughly one-third of US residents aged 50-75 have never been screened for colon cancer. This gap in screening represents a $4.0B+ total market opportunity in the US.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com.

For media inquiries -

In Europe:

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke/Caroline Bergmann

+49 211 529252 20

mainzbiomed@mc-services.eu

In the U.S.:

Josh Stanbury

+1 416 628 7441

josh@sjspr.co

For investor inquiries, please contact info@mainzbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its initial filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 20-F filed on April 7, 2023. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Mainz Biomed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Mainz Biomed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.