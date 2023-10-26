Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited Announces Collaboration with Prestige to Supply Healthcare Talents to Singapore

WUXI, China, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited ("Skillful Craftsman" or "Company") (NASDAQ: EDTK), a pioneering education technology company that offers interactive online learning services, is excited to announce a strategic collaboration between its Singapore subsidiary, Le First Skilland Pte. Ltd. ("Skilland"), and Prestige International Management Pte Ltd ("Prestige"), a subsidiary of Advancer Group. This partnership aims to facilitate the sourcing of qualified Chinese healthcare professionals that Prestige will place with Singaporean hospitals.

Pursuant to the terms of this agreement, Skilland will leverage the Company’s extensive expertise and experience in China to recruit and train Chinese healthcare professionals who possess rich nursing experiences and are fluent in English to be placed to the Singaporean hospitals through Prestige's network, which will alleviate the ongoing shortage of healthcare personnel in Singapore. Prestige has entered into a Master Service Agreement with its client to provide qualified healthcare workers from China to meet its client’s need.

The collaborative efforts of Skilland and Prestige are not limited to addressing the current healthcare workforce deficit in Singapore. Both entities have agreed that their future cooperation will also encompass areas such as elder care, home nursing services, collaborative training programs, and educational institutions.

Mr. Bin Fu, CEO of Skillful Craftsman, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Prestige, and Advancer Group, to provide a solution to the healthcare talent shortage in Singapore. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission of enhancing education and creating valuable workforce solutions. We believe this collaboration will not only help address the immediate needs of the healthcare sector in Singapore but also foster a long-term partnership focused on human capital development in various fields."

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in addressing the current challenges faced by Singaporean hospitals and healthcare institutions. Skillful Craftsman and Skilland are committed to the development of a robust, sustainable healthcare workforce that can effectively meet the evolving needs of Singapore's healthcare industry," concluded Mr. Fu.

About Advancer Global Limited

Advancer Global Limited, established in 1991 and listed on the Cabalist Board of the Singapore Exchange, serves as a frontrunner in the provision of workforce solutions within Singapore and beyond. Its subsidiary, Prestige International Management Pte Ltd, plays a pivotal role in connecting employers with skilled professionals, ensuring that Singapore's healthcare industry continues to thrive.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. Since its establishment in Wuxi, China, in 2013, the Company has been a key contributor to China's education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements represent the beliefs, projections, and predictions of the Company about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information available at the time they are made and reflect the management's beliefs as of that time. However, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times by which, or whether, our performance or results may be achieved. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

