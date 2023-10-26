Lakeland Bancorp Announces Third Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $22.2 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.34 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $28.7 million and diluted EPS of $0.44 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the third quarter of 2023, annualized return on average assets was 0.81%, annualized return on average common equity was 7.76% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 10.29%.



Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO, commented on the quarterly financial results, “We are pleased with our continued steady growth during the quarter as we surpassed $11 billion in assets. Loan growth continued to be solid with 2% growth for the quarter and 5% growth year-to-date. The loan growth is diverse across virtually all loan categories for both periods. Deposits grew 2% as well during the quarter and the shift from lower yielding transaction accounts to higher yielding deposit products appears to have slowed. Our asset quality remains pristine with nonperforming loans to total loans dropping to 16 basis points.”

Regarding the Company’s pending merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc., Mr. Shara added, “We continue to engage in productive discussions with our regulators and look forward to closing our transaction as soon as we receive the required regulatory approvals.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loan growth for the third quarter of $192.8 million, or 2.4%, compared to the linked second quarter of 2023, was attributable to expansion across all loan portfolios excluding construction loans.

Third quarter 2023 results continue to be impacted by the increasing market rate environment. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 decreased 15 basis points to 2.68% from 2.83% in the prior quarter and decreased 60 basis points from 3.28% in the third quarter of 2022. For more information, please see "Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income" below.

Nonperforming assets decreased 27% to $13.4 million, or 0.12% of total assets, for the third quarter of 2023 compared to $18.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $16.1 million in the linked quarter.



Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 declined from previous periods as a result of an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by an increase in the yields on interest-earning assets driven by the increase in market interest rates. The increasing rate environment also has resulted in a change in customers' banking behaviors causing them to move funds from lower yielding interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts to higher yielding time deposits.

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 of $68.9 million decreased $11.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $216.4 million decreased $14.6 million from the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 of 2.68% decreased 60 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 15 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased 38 basis points to 2.85% from the same period last year.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 increased 96 basis points to 4.86% as compared to 3.90% for the third quarter of 2022 and increased 15 basis points as compared to 4.71% for the second quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the yield on average assets was 4.71% compared to 3.58% for the same period last year.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 was 2.96% compared to 0.94% for the third quarter of 2022 and 2.59% for the second quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.56% compared to 0.56% for the same period last year.

Noninterest Income

For the third quarter of 2023, noninterest income totaled $5.4 million, a decrease of $1.8 million as compared to the third quarter of 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts declined $812,000 from the third quarter of 2022 to the same period in 2023 resulting from a decline in interchange income due to the impact of the Durbin Amendment which became effective for Lakeland in the third quarter of 2023. One of the provisions of the Durbin Amendment is reduced interchange income for banks over $10 billion in assets. Commissions and fees decreased $481,000 driven primarily by decreases in loan fee income and investment services income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances was a decline in losses on equity securities which totaled $294,000 in the third quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $464,000 in the third quarter of 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, noninterest income totaled $18.4 million, a decrease of $2.7 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Gains on sales of loans decreased $1.5 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022 due primarily to lower sale volume. Commissions and fees decreased $1.4 million driven primarily by a decrease in loan fees and investment services income. Partially offsetting these unfavorable variances were losses on equity securities of $281,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to losses of $1.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $516,000 from the nine months ended September 30, 2022 for the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 of $44.4 million decreased $3.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. Merger-related expenses declined from $3.5 million from the third quarter of 2022 to $198,000 for the third quarter of 2023 due to the timing of expenses incurred. Other operating expenses in the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.2 million compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to decreased marketing expense, consulting fees, appraisal expenses and other expenses. Compensation and employee benefits decreased $480,000 from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023 as a result of a decline in headcount related to the anticipated merger with Provident Financial Services, Inc. FDIC insurance expense increased $664,000 due to an increase in the 2023 assessment rate related to Lakeland's asset size exceeding $10 billion.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $140.0 million decreased $2.9 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in noninterest expense was primarily due to decreases in merger-related expenses which totaled $735,000 in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $8.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Merger-related expenses during the current year are as a result of the anticipated merger with Provident Financial, while expenses in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 related both to the anticipated merger with Provident Financial, as well as the acquisition of 1st Constitution Bancorp. Other operating expenses decreased from $23.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $21.9 million for nine months ended September 30, 2023 for the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Offsetting these decreases in expense were increases in compensation and employee benefits which increased $2.5 million resulting primarily from increased commissions, bonus expense and normal merit increases. FDIC expense increased for nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period in the prior year for the same reason referred to above in the quarterly comparison.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was 22.5% compared to 25.0% for the third quarter of 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items increasing as a percentage of pretax income. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 22.7% compared to 24.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decreased effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2023 was primarily for the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2023, total assets were $11.18 billion, an increase of $393.0 million, compared to December 31, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, total loans increased $428.0 million to $8.29 billion while investment securities decreased $176.4 million to $1.86 billion from December 31, 2022. On the funding side, total deposits increased $35.0 million from December 31, 2022, to $8.60 billion at September 30, 2023. During the first nine months of 2023, transaction and savings accounts decreased $639.7 million while time deposits increased $674.8 million. At September 30, 2023, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 96.4%. As of September 30, 2023, the Bank had on-balance sheet liquidity and funding capacity that represented 112% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. Borrowings increased $300.3 million from December 31, 2022 to September 30, 2023, to fund loan growth.

Asset Quality

At September 30, 2023, non-performing assets totaled $13.4 million or 0.12% of total assets compared to $18.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets at September 30, 2022. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans was 0.16% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.24% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual loans resulted primarily from payoffs of non-accrual loans and an improvement in asset quality. The allowance for credit losses on loans totaled $75.2 million, 0.91% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, compared to $68.9 million, 0.91% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company had net charge-offs of $133,000 or 0.01% of average loans compared to net recoveries of $32,000 or 0.00% of average loans on an annualized basis for the same period in 2022.

The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million compared to $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for the third quarter of 2023 is comprised of a provision for credit losses on loans of $1.3 million and a benefit for off-balance-sheet exposures of $65,000.

Capital

At September 30, 2023, stockholders' equity was $1.14 billion compared to $1.11 billion at December 31, 2022, a 2% increase, resulting primarily from net income, partially offset by the payment of dividends. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.24% at September 30, 2023. The book value per common share increased 5% to $17.46 at September 30, 2023 compared to $16.70 at September 30, 2022. Tangible book value per common share was $13.17 and $12.36 at September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At September 30, 2023, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio were 10.16% and 7.86%, respectively, compared to 10.29% and 7.83% at September 30, 2022. On October 24, 2023, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.145 per share to be paid on November 16, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 6, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in levels of market interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and the value of our financial instruments; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; inflation and other changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities; the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the failures of three financial institutions); successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; competition; failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank; and expenses related to our proposed merger with Provident Financial, unexpected delays related to the merger, inability to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Supplemental Information – Reconciliation of Net Income" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $11.18 billion in total assets at September 30, 2023. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey's Best-In-State Bank by Forbes and Statista for the fifth consecutive year, Best Banks to Work For by American Banker, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or call 973-697-6140 for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income Statement Net interest income $ 68,906 $ 80,285 $ 216,373 $ 230,975 Provision for credit losses (1,262 ) (1,358 ) (11,102 ) (11,274 ) Gains on sales of loans 349 355 1,008 2,496 (Loss) gain on equity securities (294 ) (464 ) (281 ) (1,313 ) Other noninterest income 5,363 7,342 17,625 19,893 Merger-related expenses (198 ) (3,488 ) (735 ) (8,073 ) Other noninterest expense (44,170 ) (44,323 ) (139,246 ) (134,765 ) Pretax income 28,694 38,349 83,642 97,939 Provision for income taxes (6,455 ) (9,603 ) (18,970 ) (24,147 ) Net income $ 22,239 $ 28,746 $ 64,672 $ 73,792 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 1.13 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 1.13 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.435 $ 0.425 Weighted average shares - basic 65,064 64,842 65,030 64,547 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,222 65,061 65,210 64,755 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.81 % 1.10 % 0.80 % 0.96 % Annualized return on average common equity 7.76 % 10.33 % 7.66 % 8.99 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 10.29 % 13.87 % 10.18 % 12.08 % Annualized yield on interest-earning assets 4.86 % 3.90 % 4.71 % 3.58 % Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.96 % 0.94 % 2.56 % 0.56 % Annualized net interest spread 1.90 % 2.96 % 2.15 % 3.02 % Annualized net interest margin 2.68 % 3.28 % 2.85 % 3.23 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.43 % 49.76 % 58.36 % 52.53 % Stockholders' equity to total assets 10.16 % 10.29 % Book value per common share $ 17.46 $ 16.70 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 13.17 $ 12.36 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.86 % 7.83 % Asset Quality Ratios September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.91 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.24 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.17 % Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.14 % (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End Loans $ 8,294,057 $ 7,568,826 Allowance for credit losses 75,159 68,879 Investment securities 1,860,996 2,047,186 Total assets 11,176,809 10,515,599 Total deposits 8,602,503 8,677,799 Short-term borrowings 728,769 357,787 Other borrowings 519,596 219,148 Stockholders' equity 1,135,627 1,082,406 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 8,167,362 $ 7,517,878 $ 8,023,336 $ 7,257,990 Investment securities 2,013,153 2,160,719 2,065,720 2,123,350 Interest-earning assets 10,276,375 9,755,797 10,194,631 9,617,082 Total assets 10,875,553 10,358,600 10,794,854 10,230,532 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,871,516 2,325,391 1,948,503 2,277,192 Savings deposits 759,232 1,092,222 839,000 1,125,580 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,103,217 4,337,559 4,111,262 4,368,492 Time deposits 1,856,266 905,735 1,656,678 862,958 Total deposits 8,590,231 8,660,907 8,555,443 8,634,222 Short-term borrowings 744,582 240,728 725,686 159,033 Other borrowings 232,573 219,082 223,818 218,679 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,695,870 6,795,326 7,556,444 6,734,742 Stockholders' equity 1,137,387 1,104,145 1,129,498 1,096,921





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest Income Loans and fees $ 111,618 $ 84,924 $ 317,360 $ 229,706 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,307 429 4,016 846 Taxable investment securities and other 12,078 9,589 35,571 24,583 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,536 1,485 4,765 4,229 Total Interest Income 126,539 96,427 361,712 259,364 Interest Expense Deposits 45,058 13,618 110,920 22,486 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,186 717 27,773 887 Other borrowings 2,389 1,807 6,646 5,016 Total Interest Expense 57,633 16,142 145,339 28,389 Net Interest Income 68,906 80,285 216,373 230,975 Provision for credit losses 1,262 1,358 11,102 11,274 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 67,644 78,927 205,271 219,701 Noninterest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,996 2,808 7,629 8,145 Commissions and fees 1,731 2,212 5,519 6,873 Income on bank owned life insurance 816 1,468 2,613 3,118 Loss on equity securities (294 ) (464 ) (281 ) (1,313 ) Gains on sales of loans 349 355 1,008 2,496 Swap income 697 711 1,114 1,110 Other income 123 143 750 647 Total Noninterest Income 5,418 7,233 18,352 21,076 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 26,156 26,636 83,737 81,253 Premises and equipment 7,888 7,574 23,857 23,225 FDIC insurance 1,354 690 3,944 2,034 Data processing 1,932 1,419 5,819 4,980 Merger-related expenses 198 3,488 735 8,073 Other operating expenses 6,840 8,004 21,889 23,273 Total Noninterest Expense 44,368 47,811 139,981 142,838 Income before provision for income taxes 28,694 38,349 83,642 97,939 Provision for income taxes 6,455 9,603 18,970 24,147 Net Income $ 22,239 $ 28,746 $ 64,672 $ 73,792 Per Share of Common Stock Basic earnings $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 1.13 Diluted earnings $ 0.34 $ 0.44 $ 0.98 $ 1.13 Dividends $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.435 $ 0.425





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash $ 327,616 $ 223,299 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 26,209 12,651 Total cash and cash equivalents 353,825 235,950 Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $0 at September 30, 2023 and $310 at December 31, 2022) 942,510 1,054,312 Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $656,725 at September 30, 2023 and $760,455 at December 31, 2022, allowance for credit losses of $146 at September 30, 2023 and $107 at December 31, 2022) 847,699 923,308 Equity securities, at fair value 17,207 17,283 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 53,580 42,483 Loans held for sale 1,251 536 Loans, net of deferred fees 8,294,057 7,866,050 Less: Allowance for credit losses 75,159 70,264 Net loans 8,218,898 7,795,786 Premises and equipment, net 53,993 55,429 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,475 20,052 Accrued interest receivable 36,612 33,374 Goodwill 271,829 271,829 Other identifiable intangible assets 7,559 9,088 Bank owned life insurance 159,009 156,985 Other assets 195,362 167,425 Total Assets $ 11,176,809 $ 10,783,840 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,857,324 $ 2,113,289 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,862,246 5,246,005 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 1,401,588 901,505 Time deposits over $250 thousand 481,345 306,672 Total deposits 8,602,503 8,567,471 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 728,769 728,797 Other borrowings 325,000 25,000 Subordinated debentures 194,596 194,264 Operating lease liabilities 18,618 21,449 Other liabilities 171,696 138,272 Total Liabilities 10,041,182 9,675,253 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 65,161,310 shares and outstanding 65,030,275 shares at September 30, 2023 and issued 65,002,738 shares and outstanding 64,871,703 shares at December 31, 2022 857,707 855,425 Retained earnings 365,498 329,375 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (1,452 ) (1,452 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (86,126 ) (74,761 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,135,627 1,108,587 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 11,176,809 $ 10,783,840





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Income Statement Net interest income $ 68,906 $ 71,542 $ 75,925 $ 81,640 $ 80,285 (Provision) benefit for credit losses (1,262 ) (1,947 ) (7,893 ) 2,760 (1,358 ) Gains on sales of loans 349 229 430 269 355 Gains (loss) on equity securities (294 ) (135 ) 148 11 (464 ) Other noninterest income 5,363 6,575 5,687 6,743 7,342 Merger-related expenses (198 ) (242 ) (295 ) (533 ) (3,488 ) Other noninterest expense (44,170 ) (46,766 ) (48,310 ) (44,837 ) (44,323 ) Pretax income 28,694 29,256 25,692 46,053 38,349 Provision for income taxes (6,455 ) (6,628 ) (5,887 ) (12,476 ) (9,603 ) Net income $ 22,239 $ 22,628 $ 19,805 $ 33,577 $ 28,746 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.30 $ 0.51 $ 0.44 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 $ 0.145 Dividends paid $ 9,521 $ 9,529 $ 9,500 $ 9,505 $ 9,506 Weighted average shares - basic 65,064 65,059 64,966 64,854 64,842 Weighted average shares - diluted 65,222 65,173 65,228 65,222 65,061 Selected Operating Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.81 % 0.84 % 0.75 % 1.26 % 1.10 % Annualized return on average common equity 7.76 % 8.03 % 7.17 % 12.19 % 10.33 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 10.29 % 10.67 % 9.57 % 16.42 % 13.87 % Annualized net interest margin 2.68 % 2.83 % 3.07 % 3.28 % 3.28 % Efficiency ratio (1) 58.43 % 58.82 % 57.84 % 49.67 % 49.76 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.16 % 10.38 % 10.40 % 10.28 % 10.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 7.86 % 8.02 % 8.02 % 7.88 % 7.83 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 11.31 % 11.43 % 11.33 % 11.24 % 11.16 % Total risk-based ratio 13.87 % 14.03 % 13.93 % 13.83 % 13.78 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.24 % 9.17 % 9.13 % 9.16 % 9.10 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.80 % 10.90 % 10.81 % 10.71 % 10.62 % Book value per common share $ 17.46 $ 17.40 $ 17.33 $ 17.09 $ 16.70 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 13.17 $ 13.10 $ 13.01 $ 12.76 $ 12.36 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End Loans $ 8,294,057 $ 8,101,287 $ 7,952,553 $ 7,866,050 $ 7,568,826 Allowance for credit losses on loans 75,159 73,965 71,403 70,264 68,879 Investment securities 1,860,996 1,938,611 1,994,927 2,037,386 2,047,186 Total assets 11,176,809 10,897,966 10,837,241 10,783,840 10,515,599 Total deposits 8,602,503 8,444,681 8,536,943 8,567,471 8,677,799 Short-term borrowings 728,769 938,718 813,328 728,797 357,787 Other borrowings 519,596 219,486 219,376 219,264 219,148 Stockholders' equity 1,135,627 1,131,702 1,126,580 1,108,587 1,082,406 Loans Non-owner occupied commercial $ 2,980,811 $ 2,991,124 $ 2,943,897 $ 2,906,014 $ 2,873,824 Owner occupied commercial 1,299,977 1,201,049 1,205,635 1,246,189 1,141,290 Multifamily 1,361,628 1,314,255 1,275,771 1,260,814 1,186,036 Non-owner occupied residential 208,560 205,818 210,203 218,026 222,597 Commercial, industrial and other 632,531 594,401 562,287 606,276 612,494 Paycheck Protection Program 388 389 390 435 734 Construction 333,998 354,918 404,994 380,100 381,109 Equipment financing 174,946 173,469 161,889 151,575 137,999 Residential mortgages 956,535 922,109 857,427 765,552 690,453 Consumer and home equity 344,683 343,755 330,060 331,069 322,290 Total loans $ 8,294,057 $ 8,101,287 $ 7,952,553 $ 7,866,050 $ 7,568,826 Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,857,324 $ 1,866,252 $ 1,998,590 $ 2,113,289 $ 2,288,902 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,862,246 4,775,184 4,918,041 5,246,005 5,354,716 Time deposits 1,882,933 1,803,245 1,620,312 1,208,177 1,034,181 Total deposits $ 8,602,503 $ 8,444,681 $ 8,536,943 $ 8,567,471 $ 8,677,799 Total loans to total deposits ratio 96.4 % 95.9 % 93.2 % 91.8 % 87.2 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Data Loans $ 8,167,362 $ 7,999.285 $ 7,900.426 $ 7,729,510 $ 7,517,878 Investment securities 2,013,153 2,068.073 2,117.076 2,145,252 2,160,719 Interest-earning assets 10,276,375 10,214.142 10,091.341 9,923,173 9,755,797 Total assets 10,875,553 10,808.261 10,698.807 10,534,884 10,358,600 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,871,516 1,935,778 2,040,070 2,240,197 2,325,391 Savings deposits 759,232 830.836 928.796 1,001,870 1,092,222 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 4,103,217 4,007.867 4,224.024 4,389,672 4,337,559 Time deposits 1,856,266 1,722.935 1,385.661 1,100,911 905,735 Total deposits 8,590,231 8,497.414 8,578.551 8,732,650 8,660,907 Short-term borrowings 744,582 813.471 617.611 311,875 240,728 Other borrowings 232,573 219.425 219.308 219,202 219,082 Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,695,870 7,594,534 7,375,400 7,023,530 6,795,326 Stockholders' equity 1,137,387 1,130.563 1,120.356 1,092,720 1,104,145





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs Assets Loans 5.42 % 5.22 % 5.10 % 4.84 % 4.43 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.84 % 2.74 % 2.61 % 2.41 % 2.12 % Tax-exempt securities 2.49 % 2.45 % 2.41 % 2.36 % 2.12 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 5.41 % 5.41 % 4.00 % 3.68 % 2.21 % Total interest-earning assets 4.86 % 4.71 % 4.56 % 4.31 % 3.90 % Liabilities Savings accounts 0.24 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.25 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2.60 % 2.16 % 1.85 % 1.46 % 0.97 % Time deposits 3.78 % 3.39 % 2.71 % 1.77 % 1.00 % Borrowings 5.04 % 4.80 % 4.46 % 3.52 % 2.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.96 % 2.59 % 2.11 % 1.50 % 0.94 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 1.90 % 2.12 % 2.45 % 2.81 % 2.96 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.68 % 2.83 % 3.07 % 3.28 % 3.28 % Annualized cost of deposits 2.08 % 1.73 % 1.38 % 0.99 % 0.62 % Loan Quality Data Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans Balance at beginning of period $ 73,965 $ 71,403 $ 70,264 $ 68,879 $ 68,836 Provision for credit losses on loans 1,327 2,422 1,213 1,464 11 Charge-offs (217 ) (148 ) (139 ) (138 ) (56 ) Recoveries 84 288 65 59 88 Balance at end of period $ 75,159 $ 73,965 $ 71,403 $ 70,264 $ 68,879 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Non owner occupied commercial $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Owner occupied commercial — (6 ) — — — Non owner occupied residential — — — — — Commercial, industrial and other — (163 ) (35 ) (24 ) (49 ) Construction — 13 — — — Equipment finance 136 12 46 51 (23 ) Residential mortgages — — — — — Consumer and home equity (3 ) 4 63 52 40 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 133 $ (140 ) $ 74 $ 79 $ (32 )





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Non-Performing Assets (1) Non owner occupied commercial $ 798 $ 864 $ 908 $ 618 $ 307 Owner occupied commercial 7,026 8,076 8,757 9,439 10,322 Multifamily 1,106 266 584 — — Non owner occupied residential — 41 — 441 868 Commercial, industrial and other 217 1,737 2,221 2,978 3,623 Construction — — 980 980 — Equipment finance 626 644 379 114 226 Residential mortgages 2,319 1,954 1,918 2,011 2,226 Consumer and home equity 1,331 2,486 1,131 781 798 Total non-accrual loans 13,423 16,068 16,878 17,362 18,370 Total non-performing assets $ 13,423 $ 16,068 $ 16,878 $ 17,362 $ 18,370 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 31 Loans restructured and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ 2,640 $ 3,113 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.91 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 0.91 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % (0.01 )% — % — % — % (1) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans.





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 1,135,627 $ 1,131,702 $ 1,126,580 $ 1,108,587 $ 1,082,406 Less: Goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 7,559 8,060 8,572 9,088 9,669 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 856,239 $ 851,813 $ 846,179 $ 827,670 $ 800,908 Shares outstanding at end of period 65,030 65,028 65,017 64,872 64,804 Book value per share - GAAP $ 17.46 $ 17.40 $ 17.33 $ 17.09 $ 16.70 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 13.17 $ 13.10 $ 13.01 $ 12.76 $ 12.36 Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 856,239 $ 851,813 $ 846,179 $ 827,670 $ 800,908 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 11,176,809 $ 10,897,966 $ 10,837,241 $ 10,783,840 $ 10,515,599 Less: Goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 7,559 8,060 8,572 9,088 9,669 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 10,897,421 $ 10,618,077 $ 10,556,840 $ 10,502,923 $ 10,234,101 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.16 % 10.38 % 10.40 % 10.28 % 10.29 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 7.86 % 8.02 % 8.02 % 7.88 % 7.83 % Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income - GAAP $ 22,239 $ 22,628 $ 19,805 $ 33,577 $ 28,746 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,137,387 $ 1,130,563 $ 1,120,356 $ 1,092,720 $ 1,104,145 Less: Average goodwill 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 271,829 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 7,887 8,353 8,904 9,386 9,982 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 857,671 $ 850,381 $ 839,623 $ 811,505 $ 822,334 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 7.76 % 8.03 % 7.17 % 12.19 % 10.33 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 10.29 % 10.67 % 9.57 % 16.42 % 13.87 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 44,368 $ 47,008 $ 48,605 $ 45,370 $ 47,811 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 501 512 516 581 581 Merger-related expenses 198 242 295 533 3,488 Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 43,669 $ 46,254 $ 47,794 $ 44,256 $ 43,742 Net interest income $ 68,906 $ 71,542 $ 75,925 $ 81,640 $ 80,285 Total noninterest income 5,418 6,669 6,265 7,023 7,233 Total revenue 74,324 78,211 82,190 88,663 87,518 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 408 422 436 443 395 Total revenue, as adjusted $ 74,732 $ 78,633 $ 82,626 $ 89,106 $ 87,913 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 58.43 % 58.82 % 57.84 % 49.67 % 49.76 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Net income - GAAP $ 64,672 $ 73,792 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 1,129,498 $ 1,096,936 Less: Average goodwill 271,829 269,713 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 8,378 10,464 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 849,291 $ 816,759 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 7.66 % 8.99 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 10.18 % 12.08 % Calculation of Efficiency Ratio Total noninterest expense $ 139,981 $ 142,838 Less: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,529 1,770 Merger-related expenses 735 8,073 Long term debt extinguishment costs — — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 137,717 $ 132,995 Net interest income $ 216,373 $ 230,975 Noninterest income 18,352 21,076 Total revenue $ 234,725 $ 252,051 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 1,267 1,124 Less: Gains on sales of investment securities — — Total revenue, as adjusted $ 235,992 $ 253,175 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 58.36 % 52.53 %



