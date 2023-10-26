La Rosa Launches its Proprietary Artificial Intelligence Technology System ‘JAEME’ to Support Real Estate Agents

Celebration, FL, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies, today announced that it has launched its proprietary technology system – JAEME, part of My Agent Account. JAEME is a real estate artificial intelligence (“AI”) assistant created to support and inspire La Rosa’s agents with personalized content to drive marketing, efficiency, and sales.

Through JAEME, La Rosa’s agents can easily create:

Compelling property descriptions

Effective email campaigns

Detailed business plans

Innovative video scripts

High-conversion newsletter campaigns

Exclusive lead generation ideas

This advanced technology can help agents to provide services to their clients in a more efficient way – even from their mobile devices.

Joe La Rosa, CEO of the Company, commented, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of our proprietary, new AI system, JAEME, that is now part of our “My Agent Account.” Using JAEME realtors can analyze data about their target audience, identify trends and preferences, and tailor their marketing strategies accordingly. For example, JAEME can help realtors create comparative market analysis on any property in the U.S. In particular, JAEME can assist them in preparing a full listing presentation that also indicates which marketing channels are most effective with identifying potential buyers. JAEME can also assist realtors in creating more personalized and engaging marketing experiences for their clients. By analyzing past interactions and behavior, JAEME can help realtors deliver customized content and recommendations that resonate with each individual client. Finally, JAEME can automate many repetitive marketing tasks, freeing up realtors’ time to focus on more high-level strategic work. For example, the AI can help generate personalized email campaigns or social media posts, schedule follow-up calls or meetings, and even identify new leads in real time. In the future, there may also be opportunities to white label the platform to other companies, as it continues to advance. Overall, we believe that JAEME is a powerful tool that can help realtors stay ahead of the game in today's competitive market. By leveraging the insights and automation capabilities of JAEME, realtors can better understand their target audience, deliver more personalized content, and generate more leads.”

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa is a holding company for seven agent-centric, technology-integrated, cloud-based, multi-service real estate companies. In addition to providing person-to-person residential and commercial real estate brokerage services to the public, the Company cross-sells ancillary technology-based products and services primarily to its sales agents and the sales agents associated with their franchisees. La Rosa’s business is organized based on the services they provide internally to their agents and to the public, which are residential and commercial real estate brokerage, franchising, real estate brokerage education and coaching, and property management. La Rosa has seven La Rosa Realty corporate real estate brokerage offices located in Florida, 26 La Rosa Realty franchised real estate brokerage offices in six states in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company’s real estate brokerage offices, both corporate and franchised, are staffed with more than 2,380 licensed real estate brokers and sales associates.

For more information, please visit: https://www.larosaholdings.com

