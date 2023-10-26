Healthcare Cloud Computing Market To Reach USD 168.8 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Healthcare Cloud Computing Market size was valued at USD 37.2 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 168.8 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 16.4%.

Cloud computing in healthcare involves remote servers for storing, managing, and processing healthcare data accessible through the Internet. It enhances accessibility for both providers and patients, leading to better patient health outcomes. Technological advancements like remote monitoring, telehealth, and electronic health records drive the market growth.

Cloud computing is increasingly being adopted in healthcare to streamline collaborative patient care. It allows healthcare providers to easily view and share a patient's record, eliminating the need for unnecessary testing and over-prescription. Storing electronic health records in cloud systems also enables easy data sharing with other providers and interactions with other physicians.

Value-based healthcare is driving market growth. This model pays hospitals and doctors based on patient health outcomes rather than service delivery costs. Cloud computing helps improve scalability, remote work, and patient engagement, essential for delivering effective care in value-based healthcare.

Segmentation Overview:

The global healthcare cloud computing market has been segmented into product, deployment, service, end-user, and region. The healthcare provider solutions segment dominated the healthcare cloud computing market. Clinical information systems held a large market share due to healthcare providers' increased adoption of electronic health records, picture archiving and communication systems, and other telehealth solutions. These solutions improve patient care, increase participation, and improve patient outcomes. Providers' rising adoption of these solutions is because they decrease the time spent on chronic disease management and allow for dynamic tech-based communication, creating a continual flow of information.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Report Highlights:

The global healthcare cloud computing market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 16.4% by 2032.

Healthcare is benefiting from cloud computing, which offers real-time data collection and improved accessibility to information.

North America dominated the global market due to high healthcare spending and technological advances. Government initiatives encouraging the adoption of cloud computing in healthcare contribute to market growth.

Some prominent players in the healthcare cloud computing market report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Iron Mountain Inc., and Athenahealth. Inc., CareCloud, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, eClinicalWorks, GNAX Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

Siemens Healthineers and the Global Fund are working to bring AI-enabled tuberculosis screening to countries with hurdles, starting with Indonesia.

CareCloud collaborates with Google Cloud to provide generative AI to help smaller healthcare providers with clinical decisionism and operational efficiencies.

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market Segmentation:

By Product: Healthcare Provider Solutions and Healthcare Payer Solutions

By Deployment: Private Cloud and Public Cloud

By Service: Software-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, and Platform-as-a-Service

By End-user: Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Payers

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

