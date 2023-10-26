Key Players like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis Drive Advancements in the Sciatica Treatment Sector

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sciatica Treatment Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sciatica treatment market is poised for substantial expansion, with an anticipated growth of USD 3.08 billion during the period 2022-2027.

This growth is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period. Key drivers of this market growth include the rising awareness about sciatica, an increase in the prevalence of risk factors for sciatica, and regulatory support for pipeline drugs.

Market Segmentation

The sciatica treatment market is segmented based on end-users, products, and geographical landscape:

By End-user

Hospital Clinics Others

By Product

Non-surgical treatment Surgical treatment

By Geographical Landscape

North America Europe Asia Rest of World (ROW)

Key Drivers and Trends

The development of clonidine micropellet epidural injections is identified as one of the primary drivers of market growth in the sciatica treatment sector. Additionally, increasing investments in research on sciatica and the growing awareness of physiotherapy as an effective treatment for sciatica are expected to drive significant demand in the market.

Key Players

The global sciatica treatment market features a diverse range of key players, including:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Apotex Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Bayer AG

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Elam Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnson & Johnson

KOLON LIFE SCIENCE

Lupin Ltd.

Novartis AG

Omega Laser Systems Ltd.

Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

