Ripe for Growth: Global Fruit Sorting Machinery Market Expected to Expand by $118.06 Million by 2027

The global fruit sorting machinery market is on the verge of significant expansion, with a projected growth of USD 118.06 million during the period 2022-2027. This expansion is expected to be driven by various factors, including a heightened focus on food product quality and safety, a rising demand for processed fruits, and the implementation of rigorous food processing standards.

Market Segmentation

The fruit sorting machinery market is segmented based on application, type, and geographical landscape:

By Application

Automated fruit sorting machinery Mechanical fruit sorting machinery

By Type

Optical sorting machine Weight-based sorting machine

By Geographical Landscape

Europe North America APAC Middle East and Africa South America

Key Drivers and Trends

One prominent driver of market growth is the growing collaboration between fruit sorting machine manufacturers and IT companies. This partnership is expected to drive innovation and technological advancements within the industry. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on rapid supply chain management and advanced detection technology in fruit sorting machines is anticipated to fuel significant demand.

Key Players

The global fruit sorting machinery market boasts a diverse array of key players, including:

Buhler AG

Crux Agribotics BV

De Greefs Wagen Carrosserie en Machinebouw BV

Duravant LLC

Ellips BV

Futura Srl

GP Graders

Grote Co. Inc.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Maf Roda

Pigo S.r.l.

Quadra Machinery

Reemon Technology Holdings Co. Ltd.

Sesotec GmbH

Techik Instrument Shanghai Co. Ltd.

Tomra Systems ASA

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Aweta G and P BV

Eshet Eilon Industries LTD.

SHIBUYA Corp.

