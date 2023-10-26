Gary Chekan Appointed Director of Revenue Assurance and Financial Technology of SurgePays

BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a multiproduct company focused on the underbanked and underserved, announced the hiring of Gary Chekan as Director of Revenue Assurance and Financial Technology.



Mr. Chekan, a seasoned telecom executive, has over 25 years of experience in leading finance organizations at large and small telecom organizations. He will oversee wireless revenue assurance, forecasting, business intelligence reporting, and margin efficiencies. Additionally, Gary will oversee reporting consolidation across multiple company software platforms, creating centralized sales revenue and back-office visibility for executive management.

Gary Chekan commented on his new opportunity, “I am honored and tremendously excited to join the SurgePays team. The underbanked community represents a huge growth opportunity for SurgePays to deliver services where other organizations have failed. It’s exciting to join a company with such tremendous upside prospects after spending much of my career at AT&T, T-Mobile, and other large telecom businesses.”

“Gary’s most recent experience as Technology Solutions Manager at T-Mobile will prove invaluable as we launch our upcoming prepaid wireless brand, LinkUp Mobile, to the underbanked and underserved communities,” said Jeremy Gies, President of SurgePays Fintech. “Scaling our revenue to hit our lofty targets while remaining profitable requires efficient back-office reporting, margin controls, and optimizing wholesale carrier billings. We believe Gary’s experience in these areas will help us expedite our nationwide expansion and be more effective in pursuit of our goals. We are happy to have someone with Gary’s high-level business intelligence, specifically in the wireless world, joining our team.”

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide. Please visit SurgePays.com for more information.

