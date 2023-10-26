ESD Protection Devices Market to Exceed USD 4.4 billion by 2031, Garnering 4.7% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The ESD protection devices market was estimated to have acquired US$ 2.8 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 4.4 billion. As electronic devices become smaller and more compact, there is a growing need for ESD protection devices tailored to these miniaturized applications. Manufacturers developing effective protection solutions in smaller form factors will find a niche market.



Developing novel materials, such as organic polymers and conductive nanoparticles, provides opportunities for more efficient ESD protection devices. These materials can be utilized to create cost-effective, high-performance solutions. The surge in IoT devices and wearables requires ESD protection tailored to these specific applications. Protecting sensitive sensors and components in these gadgets presents a unique market segment for innovative solutions.

With the increasing electronic content in modern vehicles, the automotive sector is an emerging ESD protection market. ESD protection devices designed to withstand the harsh automotive environment have a promising future.

Key Findings of Market Report

Silicon is the dominating material in the ESD protection devices market due to its superior electrical and semiconductor properties.

Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes (TVS) dominate the ESD protection devices market with faster response times and higher surge protection capabilities.

Bi-directional directionality dominates the ESD protection devices market, ensuring protection against electrostatic discharges in both forward and reverse voltage modes.

Power-line protection dominates the ESD protection devices market, as safeguarding against electrostatic discharges in power systems is a critical concern.

Among ESD Protection Devices, the dominating application is I/O Circuit Protection, which encompasses numerous electronic devices and interfaces.



Market Trends for ESD Protection Devices

The demand for ESD protection devices is increasing due to the growing use of high-speed data applications in various industries.

There is a growing trend in ESD testing and certification services, ensuring that devices meet industry standards for protection.

Tailored ESD protection solutions are gaining traction, addressing specific industry needs and ensuring more effective safeguarding against electrostatic discharges.

Global supply chain disruptions are prompting companies to focus on localized ESD protection solutions to secure operations and reduce risks.

Investment in R&D for ESD protection technologies continues, with companies exploring cutting-edge methods to enhance device protection.



Global Market for ESD Protection Devices: Regional Outlook

The global ESD protection devices market presents a diversified regional outlook, with North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific at the forefront.

North America, led by the United States, holds a significant share, driven by advanced technology adoption and a robust electronics industry. In Europe, stringent regulations and a focus on electronics manufacturing contribute to market growth. Asia Pacific, particularly in countries like China and Japan, exhibits substantial growth due to extensive electronics production and an expanding IT sector.

These regions collectively define the landscape for ESD protection devices, each offering unique perspectives on industry requirements and technological advancements.



Global ESD Protection Devices Market: Key Players



The global ESD protection devices market is highly competitive, characterized by a multitude of players striving for innovation and market share. Established companies leverage their experience and resources to maintain a competitive edge. Emerging players and startups focus on niche applications and specialized ESD protection solutions, contributing to market diversity.

Continuous technological advancements, stringent industry standards, and the imperative need for robust protection against electrostatic discharge drive fierce competition. The dynamic nature of this market ensures a constant influx of new ideas and solutions for ESD protection. The following companies are well-known participants in the global ESD protection devices market:

Bourns, Inc.

Diodes Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Kyocera AVX

Littelfuse, Inc.

Analog Devices (Maxim Integrated)

Microchip Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nexperia

Omron Corporation

Onsemi

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

Semtech Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION



Product Portfolio

Bourns Inc. offers a wide-ranging product portfolio specializing in electronic components and solutions. Their offerings encompass precision potentiometers, circuit protection devices, sensors, and inductors, serving diverse industries with quality and reliability.

offers a wide-ranging product portfolio specializing in electronic components and solutions. Their offerings encompass precision potentiometers, circuit protection devices, sensors, and inductors, serving diverse industries with quality and reliability. Diodes Incorporated is a leading global manufacturer of semiconductor solutions. Their product portfolio includes diodes, transistors, voltage regulators, and LED lighting components, delivering innovative and energy-efficient solutions for various applications.

Global ESD Protection Devices Market Segmentation

Material

Ceramic

Silicon

Technology

Transient Voltage Suppressor Diodes (TVS)

Multilayer Varistors (MLV)

Directionality

Uni-directional

Bi-directional

Protection

Data-line

Power-line

Application

Antenna Circuit Protection

Audio Circuit Protection

I/O Circuit Protection

SIM Card Protection

SD/MMC Card Protection

Others (Machine Elements, Floor Protection, etc.)

End-use

Electronic Devices Smartphones & Tablets Laptops & Notebooks Smart Wearables Digital Cameras

Medical Devices

Communication Equipment

Data Centers & High-performance Computing Devices

Electric Vehicles

Others (Industrial Robotics, Footwear & Mats, etc.)

End-use Industry

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Others (Industrial, Building & Infrastructure, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



