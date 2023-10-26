West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported third quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, and third quarter 2022 net income of $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share. On October 25, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on November 8, 2023.



David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “West Bank and the banking industry are healthy and strong. While West Bank’s earnings have been negatively impacted by the unprecedented size and pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases over the last 18 months, we remain committed to delivering high quality services and products, building strong relationships and delivering long-term shareholder value.”

David Nelson added, “Our capital position is strong and our credit quality continues to be pristine. West Bank had no loans past due more than 30 days and only one nonaccrual loan at the end of the third quarter. Our credit risk management team remains focused on the economic uncertainties that are ahead and the volatile interest rate environment.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights Quarter Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Net income (in thousands) $ 5,906 $ 19,612 Return on average equity 10.89 % 12.22 % Return on average assets 0.64 % 0.72 % Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 60.83 % 59.52 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01 % 0.01 %

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2023 Overview

Loans increased $42.7 million in the third quarter of 2023, or 6.1 percent annualized.

A provision for credit losses of $200 thousand was recorded in the third quarter of 2023, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2023. The provision in the third quarter of 2023 was directly associated with loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.99 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.00 percent at June 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2023 consisted of one loan with a balance of $303 thousand, in comparison to one loan with a balance of $309 thousand at June 30, 2023.

Loan swap fees of $431 thousand were recorded in the third quarter of 2023, compared to none in the second quarter of 2023.

Deposits decreased $80.8 million, or 2.8 percent, in the third quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $237.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $230.7 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $6.3 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits decreased $87.1 million, or 3.3 percent, during the third quarter of 2023. The decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of incurring debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options. As of September 30, 2023, estimated uninsured deposits, which excludes deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, were approximately 28.0 percent of total deposits.

Borrowed funds increased to $705.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $593.9 million at June 30, 2023. The increase included $77.4 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings and $35.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps.

The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 60.83 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 62.83 percent for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in noninterest income and decrease in noninterest expense, partially offset by the decrease in net interest income.

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 2.02 percent for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.6 million, compared to $17.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding has increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.

The tangible common equity ratio was 5.51 percent at September 30, 2023, compared to 5.90 percent at June 30, 2023. The decline is attributable to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, primarily driven by the negative effect that rising interest rates have had on the unrealized market value adjustment of our available for sale investment portfolio.

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to Third Quarter 2022 Overview

Loans increased $235.6 million at September 30, 2023, or 9.0 percent, compared to September 30, 2022.

Deposits decreased $67.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to September 30, 2022. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $237.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $258.1 million at September 30, 2022. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits decreased $46.2 million, or 1.8 percent as of September 30, 2023 compared to September 30, 2022. The remaining decline in deposits was primarily attributable to customers using their own liquidity to fund business transactions, instead of incurring debt, and customers seeking higher yielding investment options.

Borrowed funds increased to $705.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $460.3 million at September 30, 2022. The increase included $190.0 million in FHLB one-month rolling advances hedged with long-term interest rate swaps and $57.0 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings.

The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 60.83 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 43.16 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Tax-equivalent net interest income decreased in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the increased cost of deposits and borrowed funds. Additionally, noninterest expense increased and noninterest income decreased.

Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2023, compared to 2.78 percent for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $16.6 million, compared to $23.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. In 2022 and year-to-date in 2023, the rising cost of deposits and borrowed funds and the change in mix of funding increased interest expense faster than the increase in interest income from loan repricing and loan originations.



About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 18,819 $ 29,776 $ 21,579 $ 24,896 $ 58,342 Interest-bearing deposits 1,802 1,968 901 1,643 1,049 Securities available for sale, at fair value 609,365 645,091 665,358 664,115 671,752 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,691 22,488 22,226 19,336 18,350 Loans 2,849,777 2,807,075 2,756,185 2,742,836 2,614,145 Allowance for credit losses (28,147 ) (27,938 ) (27,941 ) (25,473 ) (25,418 ) Loans, net 2,821,630 2,779,137 2,728,244 2,717,363 2,588,727 Premises and equipment, net 75,675 66,683 59,565 53,124 44,592 Bank-owned life insurance 43,589 43,328 44,830 44,573 44,318 Other assets 104,329 90,084 82,240 88,168 90,387 Total assets $ 3,701,900 $ 3,678,555 $ 3,624,943 $ 3,613,218 $ 3,517,517 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 2,755,529 $ 2,836,325 $ 2,798,393 $ 2,880,408 $ 2,822,847 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 261,510 184,150 229,290 200,000 204,500 Other borrowings 443,552 409,736 350,921 285,855 255,789 Other liabilities 37,376 31,218 29,347 35,843 35,617 Stockholders’ equity 203,933 217,126 216,992 211,112 198,764 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,701,900 $ 3,678,555 $ 3,624,943 $ 3,613,218 $ 3,517,517 For the Quarter Ended AVERAGE BALANCES September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Assets $ 3,679,541 $ 3,645,651 $ 3,617,458 $ 3,511,717 $ 3,475,894 Loans 2,813,213 2,783,463 2,745,381 2,649,671 2,579,862 Deposits 2,764,184 2,854,945 2,846,926 2,901,928 2,864,648 Stockholders’ equity 215,230 213,177 215,391 199,947 219,065





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) As of LOANS September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Commercial $ 529,293 $ 535,085 $ 520,894 $ 519,196 $ 526,336 Real estate: Construction, land and land development 399,253 351,461 336,739 363,014 341,549 1-4 family residential first mortgages 89,713 80,998 75,223 75,211 69,991 Home equity 12,429 12,625 9,726 10,322 10,271 Commercial 1,812,816 1,820,718 1,810,158 1,771,940 1,661,907 Consumer and other 10,123 10,289 7,381 7,292 7,884 2,853,627 2,811,176 2,760,121 2,746,975 2,617,938 Net unamortized fees and costs (3,850 ) (4,101 ) (3,936 ) (4,139 ) (3,793 ) Total loans $ 2,849,777 $ 2,807,075 $ 2,756,185 $ 2,742,836 $ 2,614,145 Less allowance for credit losses (28,147 ) (27,938 ) (27,941 ) (25,473 ) (25,418 ) Net loans $ 2,821,630 $ 2,779,137 $ 2,728,244 $ 2,717,363 $ 2,588,727 CREDIT QUALITY Pass $ 2,853,100 $ 2,810,640 $ 2,706,951 $ 2,692,334 $ 2,559,722 Watch 184 187 52,766 54,231 57,789 Substandard 343 349 404 410 427 Doubtful — — — — — Total loans $ 2,853,627 $ 2,811,176 $ 2,760,121 $ 2,746,975 $ 2,617,938 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing demand $ 551,688 $ 568,029 $ 605,666 $ 693,563 $ 712,722 Interest-bearing demand 417,802 459,030 486,656 536,226 469,257 Savings and money market - non-brokered 1,249,309 1,302,468 1,202,756 1,125,202 1,170,214 Money market - brokered 99,282 114,142 92,524 112,752 82,480 Total nonmaturity deposits 2,318,081 2,443,669 2,387,602 2,467,743 2,434,673 Time - non-brokered 299,683 276,097 269,102 252,725 212,574 Time - brokered 137,765 116,559 141,689 159,940 175,600 Total time deposits 437,448 392,656 410,791 412,665 388,174 Total deposits $ 2,755,529 $ 2,836,325 $ 2,798,393 $ 2,880,408 $ 2,822,847 BORROWINGS Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $ 261,510 $ 184,150 $ 229,290 $ 200,000 $ 204,500 Subordinated notes, net 79,566 79,500 79,435 79,369 79,303 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 315,000 280,000 220,000 155,000 125,000 Long-term debt 48,986 50,236 51,486 51,486 51,486 Total borrowings $ 705,062 $ 593,886 $ 580,211 $ 485,855 $ 460,289 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Common stock 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 Additional paid-in capital 33,487 32,642 31,797 32,021 31,152 Retained earnings 271,025 269,301 267,620 267,562 262,776 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (103,579 ) (87,817 ) (85,425 ) (91,471 ) (98,164 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 203,933 $ 217,126 $ 216,992 $ 211,112 $ 198,764





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Quarter Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 36,756 $ 35,011 $ 32,948 $ 30,859 $ 28,102 Securities: Taxable 3,427 3,432 3,316 3,398 3,147 Tax-exempt 880 883 885 887 890 Interest-bearing deposits 29 25 30 24 30 Total interest income 41,092 39,351 37,179 35,168 32,169 Interest expense: Deposits 17,156 16,277 13,339 11,043 6,289 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 3,165 2,264 2,079 952 655 Subordinated notes 1,113 1,109 1,106 1,119 1,106 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,329 1,621 1,262 755 649 Long-term debt 695 739 698 630 466 Total interest expense 24,458 22,010 18,484 14,499 9,165 Net interest income 16,634 17,341 18,695 20,669 23,004 Credit loss expense (benefit) 200 — — — — Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 16,434 17,341 18,695 20,669 23,004 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 463 458 462 476 553 Debit card usage fees 495 511 486 492 498 Trust services 831 749 706 678 780 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 262 250 257 255 246 Gain from bank-owned life insurance — — 691 — — Loan swap fees 431 — — — 835 Other income 340 421 355 364 364 Total noninterest income 2,822 2,389 2,957 2,265 3,276 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,696 7,029 6,867 6,552 6,578 Occupancy and equipment 1,359 1,322 1,327 1,270 1,315 Data processing 703 729 635 673 644 Technology and software 573 579 513 518 651 FDIC insurance 439 420 416 243 127 Professional fees 254 287 250 205 250 Director fees 196 251 205 215 209 Other expenses 1,685 1,857 1,858 1,989 1,684 Total noninterest expense 11,905 12,474 12,071 11,665 11,458 Income before income taxes 7,351 7,256 9,581 11,269 14,822 Income taxes 1,445 1,394 1,737 2,323 3,220 Net income $ 5,906 $ 5,862 $ 7,844 $ 8,946 $ 11,602 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.53 $ 0.69





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 104,715 $ 76,236 Securities: Taxable 10,175 9,126 Tax-exempt 2,648 2,640 Interest-bearing deposits 84 179 Total interest income 117,622 88,181 Interest expense: Deposits 46,772 11,586 Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 7,508 812 Subordinated notes 3,328 1,748 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,212 1,914 Long-term debt 2,132 1,050 Total interest expense 64,952 17,110 Net interest income 52,670 71,071 Credit loss expense (benefit) 200 (2,500 ) Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit) 52,470 73,571 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,383 1,718 Debit card usage fees 1,492 1,477 Trust services 2,286 2,031 Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance 769 709 Loan swap fees 431 835 Gain from bank-owned life insurance 691 — Other income 1,116 1,173 Total noninterest income 8,168 7,943 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 20,592 19,286 Occupancy and equipment 4,008 3,643 Data processing 2,067 1,924 Technology and software 1,665 1,619 FDIC insurance 1,275 753 Professional fees 791 669 Director fees 652 599 Other expenses 5,400 4,893 Total noninterest expense 36,450 33,386 Income before income taxes 24,188 48,128 Income taxes 4,576 10,675 Net income $ 19,612 $ 37,453 Basic earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 2.25 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.17 $ 2.23





WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Information (unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended COMMON SHARE DATA September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 $ 1.17 $ 2.25 Earnings per common share (diluted) 0.35 0.35 0.47 0.53 0.69 1.17 2.23 Dividends per common share 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.75 0.75 Book value per common share(1) 12.19 12.98 12.98 12.69 11.94 Closing stock price 16.31 18.41 18.27 25.55 20.81 Market price/book value(2) 133.80 % 141.83 % 140.76 % 201.34 % 174.29 % Price earnings ratio(3) 11.75 13.11 9.56 11.93 7.49 Annualized dividend yield(4) 6.13 % 5.43 % 5.47 % 3.91 % 4.81 % REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS Consolidated: Total risk-based capital ratio 11.96 % 12.15 % 12.17 % 12.08 % 12.34 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.37 9.51 9.51 9.55 9.72 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.58 8.60 8.60 8.81 8.85 Common equity tier 1 ratio 8.80 8.92 8.92 8.96 9.11 West Bank: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.89 % 13.13 % 13.16 % 13.08 % 13.38 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.01 12.24 12.26 12.33 12.60 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.00 11.08 11.10 11.37 11.47 Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.01 12.24 12.26 12.33 12.60 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets(5) 0.64 % 0.64 % 0.88 % 1.01 % 1.32 % 0.72 % 1.43 % Return on average equity(6) 10.89 11.03 14.77 17.75 21.01 12.22 21.57 Net interest margin(7)(13) 1.91 2.02 2.23 2.49 2.78 2.05 2.85 Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13) 4.70 4.57 4.41 4.21 3.87 4.56 3.53 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.38 3.10 2.76 2.24 1.45 3.09 0.90 Efficiency ratio(9)(13) 60.83 62.83 55.34 50.42 43.16 59.52 41.75 Nonperforming assets to total assets(10) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 ACL ratio(11) 0.99 1.00 1.01 0.93 0.97 Loans/total assets 76.98 76.31 76.03 75.91 74.32 Loans/total deposits 103.42 98.97 98.49 95.22 92.61 Tangible common equity ratio(12) 5.51 5.90 5.99 5.84 5.65

(1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(2) Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.

(3) Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).

(4) Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.

(5) Annualized net income divided by average assets.

(6) Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.

(7) Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(8) Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.

(9) Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.

(10) Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.

(11) Allowance for credit losses divided by total loans.

(12) Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(13) A non-GAAP measure.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

(in thousands) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income (GAAP) $ 16,634 $ 17,341 $ 18,695 $ 20,669 $ 23,004 $ 52,670 $ 71,071 Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 113 122 161 197 270 396 925 Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 16,747 17,463 18,856 20,866 23,274 53,066 71,996 Average interest-earning assets 3,478,053 3,461,313 3,435,988 3,328,941 3,322,522 3,458,606 3,371,915 Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) 1.91 % 2.02 % 2.23 % 2.49 % 2.78 % 2.05 % 2.85 % Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP: Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $ 16,747 $ 17,463 $ 18,856 $ 20,866 $ 23,274 $ 53,066 $ 71,996 Noninterest income 2,822 2,389 2,957 2,265 3,276 8,168 7,943 Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net 3 2 — 2 — 5 27 Adjusted income 19,572 19,854 21,813 23,133 26,550 61,239 79,966 Noninterest expense 11,905 12,474 12,071 11,665 11,458 36,450 33,386 Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2) 60.83 % 62.83 % 55.34 % 50.42 % 43.16 % 59.52 % 41.75 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.

(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.

