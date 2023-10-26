BioAdaptives Targets Multi-Billion Dollar Sleep Market with SleepEZ™ Natural Supplement

BioAdaptives’ SleepEZ™ Supplement Delivers Natural Sleep Support

LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading formulator and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, is targeting a multi-billion dollar industry with its popular, natural sleep supplement, SleepEZ™.

Chronic insomnia affects approximately 30% of the world’s population, including 50 to 70 million Americans who suffer from sleep disorders, which include insomnia, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy and sleep apnea. Sleep plays a vital role in good health, and this week, the world’s foremost experts in sleep medicine have converged in Rio de Janeiro at the World Sleep Congress to discuss the latest developments across clinical and basic sleep and circadian research.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., BioAdaptives CEO, said, “BioAdaptives’ mission is to improve health and wellness for humans and animals through natural plant-based products, and we are proud to be at the forefront of delivering a natural sleep supplement to people living with sleep disorders.

“Difficulty sleeping is a common but neglected symptom that can have serious effects on health. Better quality sleep enables the body to boost immunity, reduce stress, and the risk of chronic diseases. Our SleepEZ™ supplement works with the circadian rhythm to promote restful and sustained sleep without the morning hangover drowsiness, an unwanted feature of many sleep aids.

“Additionally, our focus is always on delivering long term value for shareholders. Sleep EZ™ is one of BioAdaptives’ best selling products and part of our highly successful range of natural supplements aimed at optimizing pain relief, immune system defense and resistance to stress. We are targeting a slice of the global sleep aid market which was valued at $59 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $111 billion by 2023.”

About SleepEZ™

SleepEZ™ is an all-natural supplement formula with origins in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) featuring the optimal dose of high-quality ingredients. The most important component is XylariaⓇ (WulinshenPrimeTM), a proprietary extract from Xylaria nigripes. Published in vivo and human clinical trials have shown XylariaⓇ has mild to moderate effect in improving sleep quality, promoting relaxation, and elevating mood, but none of the side effects of prescription medications. XylariaⓇ reduces the amount of time taken to fall asleep (sleep latency) and also produces a calming effect due to Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) and other synergetic constituents.

Additional ingredients include Lemon balm (Melissa officinalis), which encourages relaxation and reduces stress, Passionflower extract (Passiflora) which helps decrease anxiety and insomnia, and Chinese date (Zizyphus jujuba), which contains saponin, a natural sleep promoter.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources around the world and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. BioAdaptives’ current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans. The Company’s products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. BioAdaptives’ wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc markets Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses. LiveStock Impact, Inc is also positioned to develop and market botanical drugs.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

