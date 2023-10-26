Duck Creek Technologies Emphasizes Significance of Powerful Partner Ecosystem at ITC Vegas

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, is gearing up for an extensive engagement with partners at InsureTech Connect (ITC) Vegas, taking place from October 31 to November 2, 2023. Attendees are invited to participate in a series of dynamic events hosted by Duck Creek, promising valuable insights and networking opportunities, including partner sessions at booth #2231 in the Bayside Exhibit Hall, a VIP event at the Skyfall Lounge, as well as a captivating talk alongside partners CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCC), the AI-powered, industry-standard auto solutions provider, and Microsoft.



Duck Creek solution partners will participate in live presentations showcasing the value of their partnerships and collaborative efforts with Duck Creek to enable insurance innovation across the globe. The demonstrated innovations span a wide spectrum, encompassing cutting-edge technologies in telematics, loss control, personal and commercial lines data, chat communications, generative AI (artificial intelligence), and much more. These partners include Cambridge Mobile Telematics, CCC, Cincom, Coherent, Cytora, GhostDraft, Glia, Hi Marley, Hyland, ICEYE, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Microsoft, Newgen, Opterrix, Precisely, Relativity6, Risk Control Technologies, Shift Technology, SPLICE Software, TCG Process, TensorFlight, Verisk, Vymo and Whatfix.

Duck Creek will host a VIP event at the Skyfall Lounge, a premier venue offering a spectacular view of the Las Vegas Strip, which is co-sponsored by Microsoft and LTIMindtree. The company will also engage in the insightful “How AI is Changing the Way We Operate in Insurance Presented by Microsoft” session, which features speakers Sasha Korol, Sr. Director, Innovation at Duck Creek, Jim DeMarco, Insurance Digital Strategist, Microsoft, and Mike Silva, Chief Revenue Officer, CCC.

"We look forward to spending time with our valued partners and engaging with this diverse audience of insurance and technology experts," said Robert Fletcher, Sr. Partner Manager at Duck Creek Technologies. "InsureTech Connect is the leading industry event for understanding the pulse of the industry and how technology is reshaping it. Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome a lineup of solution partners at our booth as we help our current and prospective customers understand how we enable them to modernize and maximize their operational efficiency.”

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

