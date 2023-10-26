Biopsy Devices Market is Expected to Reach $12.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The biopsy devices industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future, driven by advancements in medical technology, increasing awareness about early disease detection, and a growing aging population. These innovations are expected to result in minimally invasive and highly precise biopsy tools, reducing patient discomfort and improving diagnostic accuracy. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics is likely to enhance biopsy procedures, making them more efficient and accessible. As the demand for early disease diagnosis and personalized treatment options continues to rise, the biopsy devices sector is set to play a pivotal role in revolutionizing healthcare, offering new hope for improved patient outcomes and more effective disease management.

Biopsy Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.6 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Over the years, biopsy device technologies have evolved significantly, with a focus on enhancing accuracy, reducing patient discomfort, and improving diagnostic yield. These innovations, combined with increasing cancer incidence rates and the need for early disease detection, have driven the growth of the biopsy devices market, making it an integral component of the broader healthcare landscape. As healthcare continues to advance, biopsy devices continue to be at the forefront of diagnostic and therapeutic interventions, contributing to improved patient outcomes and the advancement of medical knowledge. The wide-ranging use of biopsy devices imaging systems continues to drive innovation and breakthroughs in various domains, benefiting humanity in numerous ways.

Biopsy Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.6 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $12.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, guidance technique, application, end user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Technological Advancements Key Market Driver Rising prevalence of cancer

Biopsy Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Cook Group Incorporated (US)

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

(Leica Biosystems) (Germany)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Argon Medical Devices (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

INRAD, Inc. (US)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global biopsy devices market based on technology, application, end user, and region.

Global Biopsy devices Market, by Product

Needle Based Biopsy Instruments

Liquid Biopsy Instruments

Localization Wire

Biopsy Forceps

Procedure Tray

Biopsy Table

Other Biopsy Products

Global Biopsy devices Market, by Guidance Technique

Image Guided Biopsy Ultrasound Guided Biopsy Stereotactic Guided Biopsy MRI Guided Biopsy Other Biopsy

Non-Image Guided Biopsy Liquid Biopsy General Biopsy



Global Biopsy devices Market, by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Bone Marrow Biopsy

Other Applications



Global Biopsy devices Market, by End User

Hospitals and Breast Care Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Research and Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Biopsy devices Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

The key stakeholders in the Biopsy Devices market include:

Biopsy devices product manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

Suppliers, distributors, and channel partners

Healthcare service providers

Hospitals and academic medical centers

Radiologists

Research laboratories

Health insurance providers

Government bodies/organizations

Regulatory bodies

Medical research institutes

Business research and consulting service providers

Venture capitalists and other public-private funding agencies

Market research and consulting firms

Recent Developments:

In December 2022, Olympus entered into a definitive agreement, subsequently finalizing the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Odin Medical Ltd., a cloud-AI endoscopy company based in the UK. This acquisition was conducted through Olympus' UK subsidiary, Keymed (Medical & Industrial Equipment) Ltd.

In November 2021, B. Braun and REVA Medical announced the strategic partnership for the distribution of Fantom Encore - a bioresorbable scaffold for coronary interventions, manufactured with REVA's patented material Tyrocore. B. Braun will start active distribution of the products in Germany and Switzerland in November 2021, with additional countries to follow afterwards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Biopsy Devices Market:

Question 1: What is the expected addressable market value of the global biopsy devices market over a six-year period?

Answer: The global biopsy devices market is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2028 from USD 6.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.0 % from 2023 to 2028.

Question 2: Which segment based on product is expected to garner the highest traction within the biopsy devices market?

Answer: Based on the product, the needle-based biopsy instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.

Question 3: What strategies are top market players adopting to penetrate emerging regions?

Answer: The major players in the market use partnerships, expansion, and acquisitions, product launches as important growth tactics.

Question 4: What are the major factors expected to limit the growth of the biopsy devices market?

Answer: Risk of infection and product recalls is expected to limit the growth of the biopsy devices market.

Question 5: Which are the major companies in the biopsy devices market?

Answer: The major companies in the market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Cook Group Incorporated (US), Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany), Hologic, Inc. (US), Argon Medical Devices (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), INRAD, Inc. (US), and Medtronic plc (Ireland).

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the biopsy devices market based on product, guidance technique, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market ranking and core competencies

To benchmark players within the market using a proprietary competitive leadership mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of market share and product footprint

