NordPass introduced a massive Cyber Month sale

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordPass is having a limited time offer for Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This password manager, created by the team behind NordVPN, the world’s most advanced VPN solution, is now available at a considerable discount. Until November 29 this year, the NordPass Personal and Family annual subscriptions are up to 58% off and come with extra benefits. Business customers are also offered significant deals and extra months for free when buying annual plans.



“In a world where cybersecurity threats are ever-present, a reliable password manager can be a helpful tool to protect your data and access generated passwords more easily. Based on our research, a single person has over 100 passwords to manage. While this quest is surely a challenging one, we serve our internet users an easy-to-use and secure tool to store, share, manage, and autofill passwords, passkeys, and other sensitive data,” says Karolis Arbaciauskas, the head of business development at NordPass .

NordPass offers a variety of different features that are handy not only for password management, but also overall security and digital life management. Here are some new features that NordPass introduced to its clients in the recent months:

NordPass Passkeys. Both our individual and business users are now able to store and manage passkeys in NordPass, and use them to access various apps and websites. This release is available on the desktop app, web vault, and on the Firefox and Chrome-based browser extensions. Also, NordPass was among the first password managers allowing customers to create, store, manage, and share passkeys on all mobile devices that support the latest Android and iOS operating systems.

Breach monitoring. This feature scans the internet 24/7 to find new data breaches and notifies users with in-app and email notifications if their credentials appeared in publicly available leaks. Complementing the Data Breach Scanner that NordPass introduced in 2021, the breach monitoring tool further guarantees that the company's customers respond promptly to any data breach.

File attachment. NordPass Premium users can now attach up to 50 files to any item stored in NordPass, be it passwords, credit card details, or passkeys. Also, the new functionality allows downloading or deleting uploaded files when needed. NordPass has no restrictions on the file type. In total, user files can make up to 3GB of data, while the industry standard to date was 1GB.

NordPass is a password manager for both business and consumer clients. It's powered by the latest technology for the utmost security. Developed with affordability, simplicity, and ease of use in mind, NordPass allows users to access passwords securely on desktop, mobile, and browsers. All passwords are encrypted on the device, so only the user can access them.

