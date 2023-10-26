Personal Care Packaging Market to Hit USD 71.06 Billion by 2030 | With a 7.71% CAGR

Pune, India, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal care packaging market size was valued at USD 39.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to be worth USD 42.26 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 71.06 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period.

Personal care packaging is a crucial component of the personal care sector as it plays a vital role in safeguarding packaged items from spoilage and spillage. A diverse range of attractive packaging products are employed to package body care, skin care, and hair care solutions, enhancing their appeal among customers. With more customers focusing on improving their personal hygiene and self-care needs, the production of personal care products has significantly increased. This factor is anticipated to boost the personal care packaging market growth.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Personal Care Packaging Market, 2023-2030."

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.71% 2030 Value Projection USD 71.06 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 39.45 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Material

By Product Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Personal Care Packaging Market Growth Drivers Rising Need for Green Packaging Solutions to Boost Market Progress Demand for Attractive and Informative Packaging to Boost Product Application in Skincare Items

Segmentation:

Plastic Materials to Gain Traction Due to Their Lucrative Advantages

Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper, metal, and glass. The plastic segment holds the largest share of personal care packaging market share due to the key benefits offered by this material, such as protection against harmful external elements and prolonged freshness of the product.

Demand for Bottles & Jars to Rise Due to Their Versatility in Packing Several Personal Care Products

Based on product type, the market is segmented into bottles & jars, bags & pouches, tubes, boxes & cartons, trays & films, caps & closures, and others. The bottles & jars segment dominates the market as these products are used extensively to package all kinds of personal care items.

Demand for Attractive and Informative Packaging to Boost Product Application in Skincare Items

Based on application, the market is segmented into skin care, hair care, oral care, body care, and others. The skin care segment is dominating the market due to the rising sales of skincare products, such as sunscreens, body lotions, cleansers, and moisturizers.

With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

COVID-19 Impact:

E-Commerce Witnessed Robust Growth during COVID-19, Fueled by Increased Product Use

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted many industries across the world, including the personal care packaging sector. Nationwide lockdowns and the implementation of mask mandates decreased the demand for personal care and makeup products, slowing down market growth. However, the e-commerce sector witnessed a notable surge in business during this period as more people began shopping for these products online. This factor helped the market recover from its losses.

Report Coverage:

The report conducts an in-depth analysis of the market and highlights several areas, such as competitive landscape, key market participants, leading product/service types, and key applications of the product. It also provides valuable information about the latest market trends and key industry developments. Besides the abovementioned factors, the report covers many factors that have fueled the market’s growth in recent years.

Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Need for Green Packaging Solutions to Boost Market Progress

Customers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact of their daily lifestyle choices on the environment. They are choosing to buy from brands that use sustainable methods of production and packaging. This factor has boosted the demand for green packaging products to pack personal care items. Many manufacturers are also launching refillable, reusable, and recyclable personal care packaging solutions to expand their customer base and achieve their sustainability targets. These factors will drive the personal care packaging market share.

However, extreme fluctuations in raw material prices and stringent government regulations regarding the use of plastic materials can hinder market growth.

Regional Insights:

North America to Dominate Market Due to Flourishing Beauty & Personal Care Sector

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, given its vast presence of reputed beauty and personal care brands, signaling a robust expansion of its beauty sector. Moreover, the growing demand for organic products is motivating manufacturers to use sustainable packaging methods, further boosting regional market growth.

Europe is the second region dominating the market due to factors such as the creation of intangible assets such as new brands, growing investments from countries outside Europe, and increasing investments in R&D activities.

Competitive Landscape:

Market Leaders to Launch New Products to Boost Their Dominance

The global market is dominated by a few companies that offer cutting-edge packaging solutions. They are also increasing their focus on introducing new products to strengthen their market positions. Some of the key market players include Westrock Company, Amcor Plc, Mondi Group, Gerresheimer Ag, and Sonoco Products Company, among many others.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Care Packaging Market

Global Personal Care Packaging Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Plastic Paper Metal Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Bottles & Jars Bags & Pouches Tubes Boxes & Cartons Trays & Films Caps & Closures Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Skin Care Hair Care Oral Care Body Care Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

Key Industry Development:

March 2023 – Dow introduced six new personal care packaging products to speed up the creation of its sustainable product range. The newly launched products include several applications, such as color cosmetics, sun care, skin care, and hair care.

Rigid Packaging Market to Hit USD 625.54 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 5.43%

