Conduent Transportation Selected by Reading Borough Council, UK, to Provide Parking Enforcement Services

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global provider of smart mobility technology solutions and business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced its selection by Reading Borough Council in the UK to provide on- and off-street parking enforcement services. The contract, initially for a four-year term, begins in November.

Conduent will provide Reading Borough Council with on- and off-street parking civil enforcement officers (CEOs) to oversee parking compliance while managing on- and off-street pay and display machines. Conduent will also deploy technology and data analytics to make parking management more efficient and effective in the borough, approximately 40 miles west of London. Conduent will retain the existing team and, with natural attrition, will focus on hiring full-time employees from the local area, 12 of which being long-term unemployed.

“We are committed to creating the best value and good quality services for our residents,” said Councilor John Ennis, Lead Councilor for Climate Strategy and Transport at Reading Borough Council. “This contract will carry out an essential service to make our streets safe, free-flowing and make parking convenient for the residents who live here, which are fantastic benefits. The commitment to employ local people and those who are long-term unemployed makes this contract beneficial for so many people in Reading.”

“This new contract marks an expansion of Conduent’s parking enforcement services in the UK,” said Adam Appleby, President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Our solution embraces the use of our people, technology and data analytics to provide an efficient and effective service to Reading Borough Council as it seeks to continuously improve the quality of service it delivers to all stakeholders.”

In 2020, Conduent was selected by Oxfordshire County Council to provide on-street parking enforcement services. In addition, late last year, Conduent began training its on-street parking CEOs to become the first in the country to participate in the “Ask for Angela” campaign, to help vulnerable members of the public in dangerous or uncomfortable situations. Conduent’s CEOs in Reading will also be trained to participate in the Ask for Angela campaign.

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based smart mobility solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning roadway charging and management, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in more than 20 countries.

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum — creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent solutions and services digitally transform its clients' operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs.

