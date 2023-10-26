Green Revolution in Motion: Rising Demand for Clean Fuel Drives Fuel Cells Market for Automotive at Record Growth Rate

Dublin, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fuel Cells Market for Automotive Industry 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fuel cells market for the automotive industry is poised for significant growth, with a forecasted increase of USD 4,382.26 million during the period from 2022 to 2027.

This growth is expected to accelerate at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.7% during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses various aspects, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.

Here are some key insights from the report on the fuel cells market for the automotive industry:

Market Drivers:

Increased Demand for Efficient and Cleaner Fuel: There is a growing demand for more efficient and cleaner fuel options in the automotive industry. Fuel cells, particularly hydrogen fuel cells, offer a promising solution as they produce electricity through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen, emitting only water vapor as a byproduct. Government Incentives for Fuel Cell Vehicles: Many governments around the world are offering incentives and subsidies to promote the adoption of fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). These incentives can include tax credits, rebates, and other financial incentives, which make FCVs more attractive to consumers and businesses. Advantages of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles: Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer several advantages, including fast refueling times, longer driving ranges compared to battery electric vehicles, and the ability to operate in extreme weather conditions. These advantages are driving interest and investment in FCVs.

Market Segmentation:

The fuel cells market for the automotive industry is segmented based on fuel type and application:

By Fuel Type:

Hydrogen

Methanol

By Application:

Light-duty vehicles

Heavy-duty vehicles

Others

Geographical Landscape:

The market is segmented geographically into:

APAC (Asia-Pacific)

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Growth Factors:

One of the prime drivers of market growth is the reduction in the cost of fuel cell systems. As technology advances and economies of scale are achieved, the cost of fuel cell systems is expected to decrease, making them more competitive with traditional internal combustion engines and battery electric vehicles.

Additionally, increased research and development (R&D) investment and activities in the fuel cell technology sector are expected to drive innovation and the development of more efficient and cost-effective fuel cell systems. The diverse applications of fuel cell technology, beyond automotive, are also contributing to its growth.

Companies Mentioned:

The report covers various companies in the fuel cells market for the automotive industry, including:

Acumentrics Inc

Ballard Power Systems Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Cummins Inc.

Daimler AG

ElringKlinger AG

Hyster Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

ITM Power plc

Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

Nel ASA

PRAGMA INDUSTRIES

Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

The Symbio SAS

TW Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Valmet Automotive Group

W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

PowerCell Sweden AB

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lvwqrs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.