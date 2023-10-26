PAC Machinery Introduces Clamco 250C Combo Shrink System, a More Robust System to Replace the 120/240C

BEREA, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery announces the 250C Combo L-Bar Sealer and Tunnel Combination Shrink System will replace the Clamco 120/240C Shrink System that has been discontinued. The 250C Combo Series includes standard features and unique advantages not found on competitive systems in the same class.

"We are debuting the 250C at the same price of our discontinued unit until the end of the year so that our customers can take advantage of a much better system that is more feature-rich with a better tunnel and is designed for longevity of use," said Greg Berguig, VP, PAC Machinery. "We are excited to continue updating our product lines to offer more efficient options for our customers," Berguig said.

The Clamco 250C Combo Shrink Wrap System combines an L-bar sealer with a shrink tunnel in one robust, compact unit featuring a motorized closing seal bar arm that improves both operator ergonomics as well as production output. The power take-away conveyor quickly transitions product from the sealer to the tunnel. The high flow digitally controlled 6,000-watt tunnel is ideal for effectively shrink wrapping a range of products at a rate of up to 12 packs/min and measures 16" W x 22" L x 9" H. The machine has a welded steel frame and 33" operating height. It features Pinwheel perforator wheels for rapid air escape that results in excellent shrink for superior performance.

This packaging machine is designed to work with polyolefin up to 150 gauge and PVC up to 100 gauge. The film cradle can accommodate up to 20" wide centerfold film.

From L-Bar Sealers to high-speed Automatic Shrink Packaging Systems, Clamco brand shrink machines from PAC offers a wide range of machines in this product category. Shrink machines can be used across a wide range of industries including retail, beauty, home goods, food, and e-commerce logistics.

Notable L-bar sealer features on the 250C include a 17" x 23" seal area for shrink wrapping a range of product sizes. Heavy-duty seal arm with motorized closing - push button or auto pace modes, Quick height adjustment facilitates centering the seal on the product. Heated seal blade aids in long-lasting performance and easy replacement. Adjustable seal power provides high seal repeatability.

There are numerous safety features that includes automatic cool down for maximum component reliability. Seal arm obstruction detection for ensured operator safety. Quick access to the electrical cabinet for easy troubleshooting and locking casters for safe, stable operation.

The 250C is in stock and ships from the Berea, Ohio facility. For more information visit the 250C Product Page https://www.pacmachinery.com/products/clamco-250c-combo/

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY

As a leader in the flexible packaging industry for over 60 years, PAC Machinery is a trusted partner for businesses desiring more from their packaging capabilities. From global companies, pharmaceutical and medical industry manufacturers to online retailers, PAC Machinery can transform packaging operations with customized solutions that immediately improve ROI. Products include: versatile poly bagging, shrink wrapping, bag sealing and flow wrapping systems. PAC’s solutions increase productivity through automation, reduce return rates with superior package integrity, minimize package volume to save shipping costs, and extend product shelf life for maximum freshness. With better choices and more experience, PAC Machinery creates the ideal solution for any packaging requirement.

PAC Machinery’s globally recognized machine brands include: Packaging Aids, Vertrod, Clamco, and Rollbag, Headquartered in San Rafael, California with an additional manufacturing facilities in Berea, OH and Milwaukee, WI. PAC Machinery at 25 Tiburon Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

