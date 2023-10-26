Decentralized Identity Market To Reach USD 632.7 Million By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the Decentralized Identity Market size was valued at USD 1.1 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 632.7 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 88.4% by 2032.

The growing incidences of identity-based attack is a major factor for the popularity of the decentralized identity. Identity-based attacks by cybercriminals target the computer system or network to obtain personal information about the users and use it for illegal or malicious activities.

According to a survey by One Identity, 89% of the companies out of the 1000 surveyed suffered an identity-based attack in 2022. The phishing attack was the most commonly used identity-based attack. These phishing attacks involve social engineering and business email compromise, where emails are used to gain access to confidential information about the company. Similarly, other types of attacks, such as credential theft, man-in-the-middle attacks, compromised privileged access, and others, are also used for identity theft. Decentralized identity is comparatively secure as it involves blockchain technology that safeguards the data.

Request Sample Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/request-sample-pdf/decentralized-identity-market-2474

Decentralized Identity Market Segmentation Overview:

The global decentralized identity market has been segmented into type, enterprise size, end-user, and region. According to the Anti-Phishing Working Group (APWG), in 2022, phishing attacks against the financial sector accounted for the largest attacks, accounting for approximately 23.2%. North America accounted for a dominant market share in the decentralized identity market for 2022. Due to the various government regulations, the growing data privacy and security requirements in this region are a major factor promoting market growth.

Buy This Research Report:

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/checkout-page/decentralized-identity-market-2474

Decentralized Identity Market Report Highlights:

The global decentralized identity market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 88.4% by 2032.

The rising incidences of data breaches, such as leaking personal user data and identity theft, and on the other hand, growing awareness regarding security & privacy are major factors driving market growth.

The biometric segment held a remarkable market share in the decentralized identity market for 2022.

The BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Some prominent players in the decentralized identity market report include Microsoft Corporation, Accenture plc, Wipro Limited, SecureKey Technologies Inc., Persistent Systems Limited, Avast Software s.r.o., Civic Technologies, Inc., R3, Validated ID, SL, Dragonchain, Nuggets, and 1Kosmos Inc. among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

In 2023, Ping Identity launched a decentralized identity management solution PingOne Neo. The solutions aim to increase the speed and simplify the identity verification process while providing control of user identity to the consumers.

In 2023, SITA partnered with Indicio, a decentralized identity provider company for Digital Travel Credentials. Under the joint venture, passengers can conveniently access storing a digital version of their passport in a mobile wallet with security and verification by blockchain.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-customization/decentralized-identity-market-2474

OR

Ask For Discount

https://datahorizzonresearch.com/ask-for-discount/decentralized-identity-market-2474

Decentralized Identity Market Market Segmentation:

By Type: Biometric, non-biometric.

By Enterprise Size: Large enterprises, SMEs.

By End-user: BFSI, government, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & IT, retail & e-commerce, transport & logistics, real estate, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Facility Management System Market 2023 to 2032

Payment Processing Solutions Market 2023 to 2032

Brain-computer Interface Network Market 2023 to 2032

Business Intelligence Market 2023 to 2032

Application Security Testing Market 2023 to 2032

