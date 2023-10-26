Global Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market to generate $435.4 Billion, by 2030 with a noteworthy CAGR of 8.3%: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Energy Storage Systems Market by Technology (Pumped Hydro Storage, Battery Energy Storage, Compressed Air Energy Storage, and Flywheel Energy Storage), End User (Residential, Non-residential, and Utilities), and Application (Stationary and Transportation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report indicates that the industry is expected to gather $435.4 billion by the year 2030, having generated a revenue of $188.5 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast timeframe of 2021 to 2030.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/134

Factors influencing the growth of the energy storage system market:

The market is mainly propelled by an expansion of the renewable energy sector and a rise in demand for transport applications. But the market is experiencing a downturn due to the high costs of battery energy storage systems. On the contrary, the growth of the EV industry and surge in investments in power infrastructure network is estimated to offer remunerative growth opportunities in the future.

The pumped hydro storage segment to retain its dominant status

In terms of technology, the pumped hydro storage segment contributed to the highest share of more than 95% of the global energy storage systems market in 2020 and is estimated to lead the trail from 2021 to 2030. Supportive government policies and robust demand for pumped hydro storage-based power generation drive the growth of the segment. The battery energy segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest growth with 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to automotive applications, expansion of renewable energy domain, and rise in demand for batteries from several energy storage applications like grid energy storage.

Procure Complete Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/energy-storage-systems-market

The utilities segment to grab the lion’s share by 2030

Under the end user category, the utilities segment held the highest share of nearly 90% of the global energy storage systems market revenue in 2020 and is projected to rule the roost from 2021 to 2030. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as expansion of the EV industry and rise in demand for electricity-based products. Furthermore, the non-residential segment is estimated to display a notable growth with 8.5% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The rise in demand for sustainable energy for numerous applications in industrial and commercial sectors and expansion of heavy industries like automobile plants, chemical plants, sugar and paper mills drive the growth of the segment.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/advanced-energy-storage-systems-market/purchase-options

APAC, projected to sustain its dominance by 2030

On the basis of regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region garnered the largest market share of more than two-fifths of the overall market revenue in 2020 and is projected to sustain its supremacy throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment is also projected to showcase a noteworthy growth with 8.5% CAGR from 2021 to 2030. The market across the region is experiencing growth due to the presence of key players and huge consumer base, surge in investment towards energy storage systems, and rapid expansion of the renewable energy domain.





Top market players:

Tata Power

Ionotec Ltd.

Imergy Power Systems

Eguana Technologies







Enerbrax Acumuladores Ltda

Autobat SACI

SK Holdings.

Exide Industries Ltd

SMA Solar Technology AG







Schneider Electric

Trending Reports in Energy Storage Systems Industry:

Compressed Air Energy Storage Market: Global Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031

Battery Energy Storage Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2030

Solar Energy Storage Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031





Hydrogen Energy Storage Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Thermal Energy Storage Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube