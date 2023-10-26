Global Affective Computing Market Size to Reach USD 877.60 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global affective computing market size is expected to reach USD 877.60 Billion at a steady CAGR of 32.5% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing demand for incorporating advanced features in vehicles to improve on-road safety of drivers and passengers. Automotive manufacturers across the globe are emphasizing on integrating improved safety features to make driving a safer experience. Leading automakers are deploying affective computing to incorporate smart car features to recognize human emotions. Through detection of facial emotion, smart cars are capable of sending alert signals to the driver in case the technology senses that they are feeling drowsy or confused. According to estimates by the US Department of Transportation, driving-related mistakes account for around 95% of life endangering road accidents.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 28.72 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 32.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 877.60 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Offering, technology, industry vertical, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Israel Key companies profiled Microsoft Corporation, Affectiva, Google LLC, Elliptic Laboratories A/S, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, Sony Depthsensing Solutions, International Business Machine Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and Cipia Vision Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global affective computing market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized companies accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established facilities and enter in acquisitions and mergers, and strategic agreements, and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies and products in the affective computing market. Some prominent players operating in the affective computing market are:

Microsoft Corporation

Affectiva

Google LLC

Elliptic Laboratories A/S

Apple Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

International Business Machine Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Cipia Vision Ltd.

Strategic Development

In January 2021, Uniphore made an announcement about the acquisition of Emotion Research Lab, which is a firm engaged in video Artificial Intelligence and affective computing. Emotion Research Lab deploys Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, to detect real-time engagement and emotion levels through video interactions.

In August 2020, Realeyes, which is a company providing affective computing solutions, introduced PreView, which is an attention measurement system based on Machine Learning and facial recognition technology to deliver true measure of emotional reaction and attention of consumers to enhance advertising creativity.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Facial feature extraction software analyzes emotions of individuals and helps to determine their mental state, intentions, and various other aspects. Various startups are implementing this technology to conduct job interviews to ascertain whether an aspirant is sincere, confident, or nervous, during the interview process. Also, this technology holds immense potential for BFSI firms to determine the eligibility of an applicant for loan approval.

Affective computing is gaining rapid traction in the education sector. Learning software have been designed to adapt to emotional state of kids while learning. In case a child is frustrated with a difficult task, the software adjusts the task to make it exciting and relatively simpler for the child.

Affective computing market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to growth of retail, gaming, and IT & telecom sectors in the region. Additionally, rising disposable income, increasing demand for smart wearables, and growing demand for telemedicine are fueling marketing growth to a significant extent.

Emergen Research has segmented the global affective computing market on the basis of offering, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hardware Cameras Sensors Storage Devices Others Software Speech Recognition Facial Feature Extraction Gesture Recognition Others



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Contactless Contact-based



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Healthcare Retail Automotive Media & Entertainment BFSI IT & Telecommunication Government Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



