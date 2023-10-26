Global Cybersecurity Market Size to Reach USD 645.77 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cybersecurity market size was USD 203.80 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of new tools for cyber-attacks and rapid adoption of Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) by organizations are key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

The purpose of CSMA is to divide security tasks into modules and allow them to communicate via a number of supporting layers, increasing security's composability and scalability. A company can accomplish greater security with fewer resources due to CSMA's ability to make security more unified and collaborative. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Click to get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/614

The prime objective of CSMA is to offer a framework with better scalability and interoperability among different security solutions. CSMA defines the fundamental security objectives and capabilities that can be accomplished by a collaboration among different security solutions. This benefits organization to deploy a robust security architecture and achieve consistent security. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

However, shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and lack of adequate budget among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to install robust security solutions could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 203.80 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 12.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 645.77 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, security type, solution, application, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Cisco Systems, Inc., The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Fortinet, Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Intel Corporation, Broadcom, Trend Micro Incorporated, CrowdStrike, and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/614

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global cybersecurity market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new hardware, software and services. Some major players included in the global cybersecurity market report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Fortinet, Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Intel Corporation

Broadcom

Trend Micro Incorporated

CrowdStrike

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Strategic Development

On 13 December 2022, Fortinet and Rockwell Automation Inc partnered to provide superior networking and security skills to offer powerful cybersecurity protection to consumers worldwide. In addition to lowering their susceptibility to cyber risks and assisting them in centralizing visibility and administration of their security architecture, the partnership with Rockwell will promote safe linked businesses.

On 12 September 2022, NortonLifeLock announced its successful acquisition of Avast. The acquisition will allow the company to scale up its robust Cyber Security Platform and trust-based solution for consumers across the globe.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/614

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The software segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global cybersecurity market in 2022. Increase in cyberattacks in recent times has led to rising demand for cyber security tools and software to detect possible threats to network and application. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The infrastructure protection segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Rising digitalization has led to increase in the number of targeted cyberattacks on vital cyber infrastructure and Information Technology (IT) systems. Implementing infrastructure security enables early threat detection, response, and defense against a wide range of cyber threats that can impact critical infrastructure environments.

The Identity Access and Management (IAM) segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period, which can be attributed to increasing use of IAM solutions by IT and security organizations to manage user identities and restrict access to corporate resources.

The defense & government segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing number of cyber-attacks aimed at government agencies and public organizations, which has led to rising demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Browse the complete Global Cybersecurity Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cyber-security-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global cybersecurity market on the basis of component, security type, solution, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Endpoint Security Cloud Security Network Security Application Security Infrastructure Protection Data Security Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) UTM IDS/IPS DLP IAM DDoS Others

Hardware Solution Service



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

IT & Telecom Retail BFSI Healthcare Defense & Government Manufacturing Energy Others



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Medical Device Connectivity Market By Product & Services, By Technology (Wireless, Wired, and Hybrid), By Application (Vital Signs & Patient Monitors, and Infusion Pumps) By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2030

Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises, Web-based), By Monitoring Process (Statistical Analysis, Targeted On-site Investigation, Dashboard Monitoring, Data Collection & Submission), By End-use, and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Service), By Deployment (Cloud-based quantum computing, Hybrid quantum computing, On-premises quantum computing), By Application, By End-use, and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Industry 4.0 Market By Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D Printing, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, Blockchain, Industrial Robotics, Digital Twin, Industrial Metrology), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Chemical, Transportation, Pharmaceutical, Metals, Consumer Electronics), and By Region Forecast to 2027

AI in Banking Market By Component, By Technology, By Application, By Solution (Customer Behavior Analytics, Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection, Customer Relationship Management, Chatbot, and Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Cybersecurity Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights