Immix Biopharma Subsidiary Nexcella Announces Dr. Michaela Liedtke, Stanford Medicine Cancer Center Hematology Program Lead and Co-Director Stanford Amyloid Center, Joins Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. Liedtke joins Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board with decades of hematology/oncology clinical trial experience at Stanford University Medical Center

Dr. Liedtke is a recognized thought leader in CAR-T cell therapy and designing clinical trials in AL Amyloidosis and Multiple Myeloma

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), announced that effective today, Dr. Michaela Liedtke has joined ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Liedtke brings decades of experience in hematology/oncology clinical trials, clinical trial design, and thought leadership to Nexcella.

“We need more effective treatments to improve the outcomes for patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma,” said Dr. Liedtke. “Nexcella is the only company developing a CAR-T in Amyloidosis with promising early clinical results. I look forward to working with the Nexcella team to build on progress made to contribute to bringing NXC-201 to U.S. AL Amyloidosis and multiple myeloma patients.”

"It is a pleasure to welcome Dr. Liedtke to Nexcella as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board," stated Ilya Rachman, MD PhD Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added: “Dr. Liedtke’s deep experience with CAR-Ts across indications and thoughtful approach to bringing better options to patients is truly remarkable. We are excited to be working with Dr. Liedtke.”

Dr. Liedtke is the Stanford University Medicine Cancer Center Program Lead, Hematology; Co-Director, Stanford Amyloid Center; Medical Director, Stanford Adolescent and Young Adult Program; and Member Leukemia Committee, Southwest Oncology Group. Dr. Liedtke is an award-winning hematologist/oncologist, having received the Translational Research Award, Stanford Department of Medicine; Young Investigator Award, American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO); Methods in Clinical Cancer Research Scholar, ASCO/AACR; Fellowship Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation; and Translational Research Award, Doris Duke Foundation. Dr. Leidtke is a member of the American Society of Hematology, American Society of Clinical Oncology, International Myeloma Society, International Society of Amyloidosis, and the Stanford Cardiovascular Institute. Dr. Liedtke completed her fellowship at Stanford University Medical Center and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and received her medical degree from Medizinische Hochschule Hannover.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering personalized therapies for oncology and immunology. Our lead CAR-T cell therapy asset, NXC-201, is being developed for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Across 72 patients, response rates of 95% and 100% have been observed from the Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313) study in patients with multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, respectively (July 17, 2023). NXC-201 has the potential to be the world’s first out-patient CAR-T. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. Our lead Tissue Specific Therapeutic (TSTx) asset, IMX-110, is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and IMMINENT-01 (NCT05840835) combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab. IMX-110 has been awarded ODD and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com .

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq:IMMX), is a Los Angeles, California based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, has produced 100% and 95% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of July 17, 2023 across 72 patients. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in both multiple myeloma and AL Amyloidosis. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; that our product candidates may not realize the anticipated responses discussed in this release or that their development may suffer delays that materially and adversely affects future commercial viability; that the market for our product candidates may not grow at the rates anticipated or at all; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations.

