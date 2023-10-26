Revature Hires New Chief Revenue Officer Vicente Pava

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revature , a leader in tech talent enablement and talent transformation, announced today that Vicente Pava joined the company’s leadership team as chief revenue officer (CRO) overseeing revenue and growth. Vicente joins Revature from Luxoft, where he served as EVP of its cross-industry lines of business. He previously held leadership positions at Amdocs, TOMIA, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.



Revature combines talent discovery, specialized training, and transformational strategies to deliver its clients with software engineering teams and upskilled workforces. A partner of choice to Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators across the globe, Revature has trained and placed over 12,000 software engineers and offers continued upskilling services tailored to its partners’ unique technology roadmaps to fuel corporate growth.

“Vicente’s expertise will prove invaluable to our customer organizations embarking on their talent transformation journeys, as well as to the technology talent that we foster, support, and empower through our training and upskilling programs," said Ashwin Bharath, co-founder and CEO of Revature. “Today more than ever, organizations across all industries, from financial services to telecommunications to manufacturing and beyond, need experienced software engineering talent to power their digital transformation initiatives and maintain a competitive edge. Making it more challenging yet, these organizations need to do so while also continuously optimizing the number of resources required to achieve these outcomes. Vicente will help us scale our proven talent transformation solutions to meet this urgent demand.”

“I was immediately drawn to Revature because of the unique value proposition it brings to the market,” said Vicente Pava, CRO of Revature. “Revature offers unmatched technical expertise with the ability to craft tailor-made training curricula aligned with a client’s specific tech stack, and Revature’s impressive list of clientele proves that. Whether it’s creating the top-performing software engineers of tomorrow or upskilling a client’s current workforce so that the organization can do more with less, Revature is a true talent transformation partner and is on its way to disrupting how organizations have approached tech talent.”

Vicente added, “In an era where technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, I am excited to help our current and prospective clients better harness Revature’s expertise and talent transformation services.”

For organizations seeking day-one-ready developers or aiming to upskill your existing workforce, contact Revature to learn more.

About Revature:

Revature is a leading talent enablement organization and a talent transformation partner for Fortune 500 companies, government organizations, and top systems integrators. Revature combines talent discovery, specialized training, and transformational strategies to deliver its clients with software engineering teams and upskilled workforces to fuel corporate growth.

Since its founding, Revature has trained and empowered over 12,000 software engineers on modern, real-world tech stacks and deployed them to blue-chip companies worldwide. Seven of the ten biggest banks, three of the five top management consulting firms, and eight of the ten largest global system integrators in the U.S. partner with Revature to power their workforce initiatives.