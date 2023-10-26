Applied Systems Announces 2023 Pinnacle Award Winners

Chicago, IL., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today presented its annual Pinnacle Awards at Applied Net 2023, the company’s flagship industry event, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. As the company’s highest customer honor, the Pinnacle Awards recognize partnerships with Applied Systems and celebrate innovative use of the company’s technology in driving digital transformation for the recipient’s business and the broader insurance industry.

The 2023 Pinnacle Award winners are Central Agencies Ltd., Chubb, Four Star Insurance Agency Inc., Hotaling Insurance Services, and Insurance Office of America. Award recipients are selected based on their embodiment of the spirit of the Pinnacle Award, including innovation in product deployment, the power of partnership, and the ability to deliver tangible business results to their organizations and the insurance industry.

“We applaud this year’s Pinnacle Award winners who are at the forefront of technology adoption to accelerate the Digital Roundtrip of Insurance,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer of Applied Systems. “These companies have an innovation-first mindset and are committed to driving connectivity throughout the policy lifecycle to remove overhead and drive more profitable revenue growth and value.”

2023 Pinnacle Award Winners

Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded P&C insurance company and the leading commercial lines insurer in the U.S. Forward-thinking and focused on innovation, Chubb leverages Ivans Distribution Platform™ and servicing technologies to expand and strengthen their agency distribution channel.

Central Agencies Ltd.

Established in 1989, Central Agencies Ltd. is a 100% Canadian-owned and family-operated General Insurance Brokerage with five offices. Central has adopted the full suite of Applied products, as well as piloting a commercial solution. From the outset of its digital transformation, Central’s strategy was to have a single platform that supports its unique business structure as it expanded across the country and utilize Applied Cloud to connect its various offices. This has allowed staff to continue offering the top-notch service their customers expect while the agency continues to grow.

Four Star Insurance Agency Inc.

Four Star Insurance Agency Inc. was founded in 1954 and is a third-generation family-owned and operated agency based in Ohio. As a well-established business of nearly 70 years, Four Star Insurance Agency Inc. understands the importance of continuing to innovate its technology strategy to keep up with the times and grow its business. The agency migrated from Applied TAM® to EZLynx®, which expanded its market access to the 330 carriers in EZLynx Rating Engine™. The all-in-one agency management system helps Four Star Insurance Agency Inc. streamline its workflows and multiply the impact of its staff by automating sales, retention, servicing, and client engagement across the entire agency. Further demonstrating their commitment to technological innovation, Joe Germana, vice president of Four Star Insurance Agency Inc., gives back to the Applied Community through his service as a chapter officer of the Northeast Ohio Chapter of the Applied Client Network.

Hotaling Insurance Services

Hotaling Insurance Services is a fully independent risk management family office, home to more than 100 employees, with corporate offices in Melville, NY and four other locations, including New York, NY, Poughkeepsie, NY, Miami, FL, and Houston, TX. Hotaling has grown rapidly over the past few years, and the firm attributes its ability to keep up with that growth to its adoption of Applied’s suite of technologies. Seeing technology as an extension of its team, the firm is dedicated to the success of Applied Epic® within the organization and has made technology adoption part of its culture. Hotaling migrated its Benefits team to Applied Epic after seeing success with its P&C business, supporting the agency’s Benefits growth ambition while ensuring a single view of the business across all lines of business. Further exemplifying their dedication to partnership, Hotaling is always willing to share their expertise with others in the industry looking to drive their digital transformation with Applied solutions.

Insurance Office of America

Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, Insurance Office of America (IOA) is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the United States, with more than 1,300 associates located in over 60 office locations in the U.S. and the United Kingdom. IOA became an Applied customer when it adopted Applied Epic® in 2011 and became one of the first agencies to implement Applied Epic for Salesforce to supercharge its sales organization as soon as it became available. IOA has continued to implement several Applied products and has invested heavily in ensuring that its use of these solutions maximizes business operations. With a focus on organic growth, IOA relies on promoting its tech-forward approach in producer recruitment and touts its creative use of Applied products to provide an effective and digital work environment.

