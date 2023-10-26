Casper Labs to Host Webinar with IBM on Ethical AI

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casper Labs, the enterprise blockchain software leader, announced today it is hosting Building More Responsible AI Systems , a webinar with IBM and Gartner®. The webinar, which will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2023 from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM ET, will feature experts on AI and blockchain and will explore the importance of governance and transparency in AI. Specific topics to be addressed will include:



How to successfully navigate the Brute Force problem with generative AI

How to realize greater visibility into AI behaviors – and how to modify them

How to implement effective AI governance



Featured speakers will include Avivah Latin, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner; Mrinal Manohar, Co-founder and CEO of Casper Labs; Heather Gentile, Executive Director of Product Management, Data and AI at IBM and Shyam Nagarajan, Executive Partner, Blockchain, Web3.0, Metaverse and Sustainability at IBM Consulting.

“All the excitement surrounding generative AI today is well-deserved, but this technology still faces critical roadblocks as most systems prioritize speed over structure,” said Manohar. “The path to unlocking AI’s full potential lies in the ability to better understand why AI systems behave the way that they do – and to implement more effective controls that allows organizations to quickly and effectively remediate AI systems when issues like hallucinations inevitably occur.”

Advance registration is required to attend the webinar. Click here to reserve a spot today.

About Casper Labs

Casper Labs is the enterprise blockchain software leader. Casper Labs built the first layer-1 blockchain for the scale and operational needs of business, creating complete transparency and trust for all business transactions. Casper Labs delivers applications and services that drive revenue and radical efficiency for companies and governments. We are on a mission to build the essential foundation for an entirely new era of customer value and business success. For more information, visit https://casperlabs.io/ .

Contact

LaunchSquad for Casper Labs

casper@launchsquad.com