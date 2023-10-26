HotelPlanner Partners with the American Youth Soccer Organization

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform and hotel booking engine, today announced a service provider partnership with the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO). HotelPlanner will offer discounted hotel solutions to attend games and tournaments and for personal travel to the entire AYSO organization and their fans.



Established in 1964, the American Youth Soccer Organization is the oldest national youth soccer non-profit program in the U.S. With more than 8 million alumni, AYSO has thriving programs for kids and adults in nearly 700 communities across the country as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands. AYSO is structured into 13 geographic Sections based on player population, as well as Areas and Regions, which host tournaments throughout the year. Today, AYSO has almost 1 million players, parents, siblings and volunteers.

“As most any Soccer Mom or Dad will tell you, finding a convenient and affordable hotel for their family vacations, holidays, or soccer tournaments can be challenging. That’s why we are pleased to partner with HotelPlanner to provide discount accommodations and support to our entire organization, including athletes, their families, and the fans,” says Matt Winegar, Executive Director, AYSO.

“Traveling from tournament to tournament can get expensive quickly, especially when you might need separate hotels for kids and adults. That’s why we're proud to partner with AYSO to provide a discount accommodations solution to the entire organization and their families for tournaments, vacations, personal travel, or wherever an AYSO family might want to go. To the entire AYSO organization, welcome to the HotelPlanner family,” says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world’s leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world’s largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner’s family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; and its most recent acquisition Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration. Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com/.

About AYSO

Established in 1964, AYSO is a national nonprofit organization that develops and delivers quality youth soccer programs, which promote a fun, family environment based on AYSO’s Six Philosophies: Everyone Plays®, Balanced Teams, Open Registration, Positive Coaching, Good Sportsmanship, and Player Development. Today, AYSO has almost 1 million players, parents, siblings and volunteers. For more information, visit www.AYSO.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Philip Ballard

Chief Communications Officer & Head of Investor Relations

HotelPlanner

Email: Philip.Ballard@hotelplanner.com



