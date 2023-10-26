net2phone Unveils AI-Powered Solutions for Smarter Business Communications and Deeper Customer Engagement

Newark, NJ, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading provider of intelligent communications-as-a-service for businesses and contact centers, today unveiled its innovative suite of AI-powered solutions, net2phone AI.



net2phone AI is designed to transform the way businesses communicate with AI-powered insights, coaching, and automated workflows.

“We are harnessing the power of generative AI to help businesses and contact centers drive immediate, quantifiable, and qualitative improvements in customer engagement and agent productivity,” said Dan Leubitz, net2phone’s VP of Product.

“IT departments, managers, supervisors, and business owners will be delighted by our AI-powered call data and analysis features, which provide significantly improved performance metrics,” Leubitz added.

When integrated within net2phone’s UNITE UCaaS and uContact CCaaS platforms, net2phone AI empowers businesses and call centers to optimize customer interactions, improve customer satisfaction, and significantly enhance productivity.

Key functionalities of the fully deployed net2phone AI service include:

Sentiment Analysis : Identifies emotions and sentiments expressed by the customer during a call through voice, tone and contextual analysis, to provide quantifiable feedback;

: Identifies emotions and sentiments expressed by the customer during a call through voice, tone and contextual analysis, to provide quantifiable feedback; Automated Recording and Transcription : Records and transcribes phone calls. Recordings and transcriptions can be replayed in full or at intervals;

: Records and transcribes phone calls. Recordings and transcriptions can be replayed in full or at intervals; Done-For-You Tasks: Drafts and prepares personalized follow-up emails after each call. The emails concisely summarize the contents of the call and next steps or to-do items to continue engagement with the customer;

Drafts and prepares personalized follow-up emails after each call. The emails concisely summarize the contents of the call and next steps or to-do items to continue engagement with the customer; Written Summary : Prepares a written summary of each call including main takeaways, action items, and next steps;

: Prepares a written summary of each call including main takeaways, action items, and next steps; Coaching : Provides agents with suggestions for improvement based on call analysis;

: Provides agents with suggestions for improvement based on call analysis; Deep Analytics: Captures and analyzes call data for insights into customer interaction and agent performance including call duration, words spoken per minute, agent-to-caller talk ratios, and overtalk incidents;

Captures and analyzes call data for insights into customer interaction and agent performance including call duration, words spoken per minute, agent-to-caller talk ratios, and overtalk incidents; CRM Integration: Data collected by net2phone AI is synched into the CRM platform for seamless integration, data capture, and analysis.

“net2phone AI paves the way for businesses and call centers of all sizes to enhance collaboration, productivity, customer satisfaction, and ROI,” said Jonah Fink, net2phone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Managers can access and harness the data and evaluations for comprehensive insights into customer interactions across platforms, resulting in increased customer retention and agent satisfaction rates.”

net2phone AI operates in multiple languages, is available worldwide , and integrates with most widely-used CRM platforms and with most communications or voice platforms that accept API webhooks.

For a no-obligation demo, visit https://www.net2phone.com/f e atures/net2phone-ai or email sales@net2phone.com .

About net2phone:

net2phone’s innovative cloud-based, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service and SIP trunking solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations with enhanced intelligence and insights. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements:

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

net2phone Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

Email: denise.darienzo@net2phone.com

IDT Corporation Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Ulrey

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net



