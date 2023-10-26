Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Aims to Surpass US$ 7,359.7 Million by 2033 with Tailored Treatments | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The estimated value of the worldwide Alzheimer's in 2023 is US$ 3,052.3 million. By 2033, the market for Alzheimer's treatments is predicted to grow at a 9.2% compound annual growth rate to reach US$ 7,359.7 million.



The Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry is a vital part of the healthcare sector, focusing on developing effective treatments for Alzheimer's disease. Several drivers contribute to the growth of the industry. One key driver is the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 50 million people with dementia worldwide, which is expected to triple by 2050. Additionally, there is a growing demand for new and innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease due to the lack of effective therapies available.

Several restraints are also there that hinder the growth of the Alzheimer’s therapeutics industry. One significant constraint is the high cost of developing new therapies.

The drug development process for Alzheimer's disease is long and expensive, with many drugs failing in clinical trials. Additionally, regulatory requirements are becoming more stringent, increasing the cost and time required for drug development.

There are also several opportunities for Alzheimer’s therapeutics market growth. The development of biomarkers is one such opportunity, as they can help researchers identify key biological events related to the disease and drug candidates for treatment. Furthermore, there is a growing trend toward personalized medicine, which offers a promising avenue for developing targeted therapies based on individual genetic and biological profiles.

The latest trend in the industry is the use of digital therapeutics. Digital therapeutics involve using technology to deliver treatments for various diseases, including Alzheimer's. This technology can include apps, virtual reality, and other digital tools that provide cognitive and behavioral therapies for patients.

The potential for digital therapeutics to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs is a driving force behind their adoption in the industry.

“The Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market is witnessing a surge in research and development, with pharmaceutical companies striving to address the growing demand for effective treatments in the face of an aging global population. Ongoing innovation and clinical trials are at the forefront of the market, as it seeks to offer new hope for patients and families affected by this debilitating neurodegenerative disease," opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, the United States ruled the global Alzheimer’s therapeutics market with a share of 94% in 2023.

During the projection period, Germany is expected to thrive at a CAGR of roughly 21.6% in the European Alzheimer's therapeutics market.

In 2022, China held a 41.2% market share in East Asia for Alzheimer's treatments.

The Donepezil segment dominated the market with a CAGR of 9.2% and around 68.4% share in 2022.

In 2022, the cholinesterase inhibitors segment held a 90.9% revenue share.

With a 33.8% market share in 2022, hospitals are likely to hold the top spot.

Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Market Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2018 to 2022 Historical Data Available for 2023 to 2033 Market Analysis US$ million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Drug Name, Drug Class, Distribution Channel, and Region Key Companies Profiled AbbVie, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Novartis AG

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (CADILA)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Lupin Ltd

Cipla Ltd.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Unichem laboratories ltd

Lannett Inc.





Which Trends Are Influencing the Competition in the Market?

The competitive landscape for the Alzheimer's therapeutics industry is highly fragmented and competitive. Several established players and new entrants are in the market, each vying for a significant market share.

Key players in the industry include Pfizer Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson, among others. These companies are engaged in developing, producing, and distributing Alzheimer's therapeutic drugs globally.

To stay at the top of the market, key players focus on several strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and collaborations. For instance,

In 2019, Roche announced a partnership with AC Immune to develop and commercialize therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease.

In 2020, Biogen announced its intention to acquire the Alzheimer's drug candidate, Aducanumab, which received FDA approval later that year.

Key players face several challenges in the market, such as high research and development costs, stringent regulatory requirements, and patent expirations despite the high level of competition. Patent expirations have led to the entry of generic versions of Alzheimer's drugs, leading to price erosion and impacting the revenue of key players.

The Alzheimer's Therapeutics industry presents significant investment opportunities for new entrants, particularly with the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and the growing demand for effective therapeutics.

The industry is also witnessing several technological advancements, including the development of novel biomarkers for therapeutic use and the use of artificial intelligence for drug discovery and development.

Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market Segmentation:

By Drug Name:

Donepezil

Rivastigmine

Memantine

Galantamine

Manufactured a combination of memantine and donepezil



By Drug Class:

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Manufactured Combination



By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa



