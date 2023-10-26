ComdataSmartDESQ POS Solution Approved for Use on Valero Network

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today announced all Valero network fuel distributors can now purchase and use Comdata’s industry-leading SmartDESQ point-of-sale (POS) solution.



Comdata has been working through a nearly two-year process with Valero to become one of five approved POS equipment providers.

“We are proud to add an additional point-of-sale certification to the Comdata Merchants portfolio,” said Matthew Miller, Vice President of Merchant Services, FLEETCOR. “We look forward to partnering with Valero’s network of high-speed diesel retailers to enhance their efficiency and create a streamlined and seamless c-store consumer experience.”

The SmartDESQ all-in-one POS management system combines an unmatched commercial fleet with Valero’s consumer card payment processing to create a full-store POS platform.

The premier solution provides support for ValeroPay+, Pricebook management, customizable menus and touchscreen interfaces, indoor/outdoor contact and contactless support options as well as loyalty program and remote Comdata support.

For more information on Comdata’s CStore POS and payment solutions, visit comdatafuelsolutions.com.

About Comdata

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leader and innovator in commercial payment solutions, driving actionable insights from spending data, building enhanced controls to protect clients’ interests, and positively impacting day-to-day operations for fleet owners and managers and drivers in the trucking industry. Founded in 1969 in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata has proudly supported the life-impacting trucking industry for over 50 years. To learn more, visit www.comdatafuelsolutions.com.