CareCloud Announces Selection of Concierge and Charts for Speak Your Mind Clinic in Connecticut

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Susan Donovan, a highly experienced psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner, has selected CareCloud's renowned revenue cycle management solution, Concierge, integrated with their electronic health record solution, Charts, for her upcoming practice, Speak Your Mind. The practice is scheduled to open its doors in Connecticut this December.



Susan Donovan, with her extensive background in psychiatric mental health care, has had a previous successful partnership with CareCloud in various roles throughout her career. When it came time to establish her own practice, she sought a full suite of healthcare management solutions that would streamline her administrative processes and enhance patient care. After careful consideration, Susan wholeheartedly chose CareCloud as her trusted partner for this important venture.

CareCloud Concierge is renowned for its ability to simplify billing, maximize revenue, and reduce administrative burdens. By integrating it with CareCloud Charts, Speak Your Mind will have a comprehensive platform to help Susan manage her practice efficiently and provide the highest level of care to her patients.

"I've had the privilege of working with CareCloud in the past, and their solutions have consistently proven to be the most reliable and effective in the industry," said Susan Donovan. "For Speak Your Mind, I wanted nothing less than the best, and I believe that CareCloud is the ideal partner to help me achieve success while maintaining the highest standards of patient care."

CareCloud is excited to support Susan Donovan and Speak Your Mind in their mission to provide top-quality mental health services to the Connecticut community. CareCloud's comprehensive suite of healthcare management solutions is designed to empower healthcare providers like Susan to focus on what matters most – patient well-being.

"We are thrilled that Susan Donovan has chosen CareCloud once again as her trusted partner for her new practice," said Kevin Swope, director of business development at CareCloud. "CareCloud's integrated RCM and EHR solutions seamlessly connect clinical and financial workflows, helping to achieve accurate documentation, streamlining billing processes, and facilitating data-driven decision-making for mental health practices. This integrated approach eliminates data discrepancies, reduces administrative burdens, and improves overall practice efficiency. We’re excited to see how we can maximize success for Susan’s new practice.”

For more information about CareCloud's comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services and solutions, visit carecloud.com/solutions.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com.

