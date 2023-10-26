Buy Now Pay Later Market to Garner $3.98 Trillion, at 45.7% CAGR, By 2030, Globally: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Buy Now Pay Later Market By Channel (Online and POS), Application (Retail Goods, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Automotive, Home Improvement and Others), and End User (Generation X, Generation Z/Millennials and Baby Boomers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". According to the report, the global buy now pay later industry generated at $90.69 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $3.98 trillion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 45.7% from 2021 to 2030.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

52 – Tables

32 – Charts

290 – Pages

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021–2030 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2022 $ 90.69 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 3.98 trillion CAGR 45.7 % No. of Pages in Report 290 Segments Covered Channel, Application, and End User Drivers Digitization of Buy Now Pay Later Opportunities Increase in Adoption of Online Payment Method Among the People Affordable and Convenient Payment Service of Buy Now Pay Later Platforms Restraints competitive intensity of competitors threat of substitutes bargaining power of the buyers

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

The global buy now pay later market is driven by surge in e-commerce industry growth along with the convenience and economical affordability of buy now pay later payment services. On the other hand, excessive delayed and returned payment charges limit the market to some extent. Moreover, a rise in demand for delayed payments during online purchases and an increase in expenditure on luxury items is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

The Media & Entertainment Segment to Manifest Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on application, the media & entertainment segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR of 50.1% during the forecast period. However, the retail goods segment dominated market in 2020, contributing for more than two-fifths of the total market share. Moreover, the retail goods segment anticipated to dominate the global buy now pay later market from 2021 to 2030.

The PoS Segment to Witness the Highest CAGR Through 2030

Based on channel, the PoS segment would show a highest CAGR of 49.0% during the forecast period. However, the online segment held the major market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global buy now pay later market, and is projected to led the market from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific Region to Maintain the Dominant Share

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific dominated the market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half global buy now pay later market. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 47.8% from 2021 to 2030 and to dominate the market share by 2030.

Key Players in the Industry

Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)

Afterpay

Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

Quadpay

Klarna Bank AB



PayPal Holdings Inc.

Perpay

Sezzle

Affirm Holdings Inc.

Splitit



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of global buy now pay later market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on global buy now pay later market share is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.



The quantitative analysis of the buy now pay later market size from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Buy Now Pay Later Market Key Segments

By Channel

Online Channel

POS Channel



By Application

Retail Goods

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Wellness

Automotive



Home Improvement

Others

By End User

Generation X

Generation Z/Millennials



Baby Boomers

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

