Haivision’s Video Solutions Power Live Broadcast Coverage of the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announced that Haivision video solutions were used for the broadcast of the 2023 NOBULL CrossFit Games to ensure the successful transmission of live coverage during the event.



The 2023 CrossFit Games, the premier competition for the sport, were held over six days in August in Madison, Wisconsin, welcoming nearly 450 elite athletes from 42 countries to compete in a series of events for the title, “Fittest on Earth.” For the live broadcast, production companies CP Communications and Lange Productions leveraged Haivision’s video contribution solutions to ensure the successful distribution of live video to millions of worldwide viewers during the games.

To address the challenge of delivering live feeds while operating within strict bandwidth constraints, Haivision Makito X4 video encoders were selected as integral components in the transmission of live video to key distribution partners including a leading sports network and CrossFit’s own live streaming and social media platforms.

“We distributed to many different partners this year, including multiple international networks, a major sports broadcaster, as well as social media channels. The transmission team and the Haivision technology supporting them were impressive – they were able to quickly and easily adapt to accommodate the needs of each distribution channel and deliver video at the highest quality, in real time,” said Mike Roth, TV Director, HRP-Live contracted for the Games by CrossFit, LLC.

Haivision Makito X4 video encoders were used to stream Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) to a streaming hub software. The Makito X4 encoders provided 1080p and 720p streams from the same input channel, providing a failsafe system with primary and backup encoders.

"The main challenge was to distribute high-quality, low latency feeds from the site to all the distribution partners with the constraints of the bandwidth we had. The biggest challenge was the ability to adapt to workflow changes to accommodate new distribution partners up until 24 hours prior to the event,” said Michael Lange, Owner and Cloud Architect at Lange Productions. “We had to create a workflow that was flexible and scalable enough to let us make those changes on the fly should we need to. And thankfully, we had the tried and tested Haivision video solutions on hand to do the job."

“Haivision solutions continue to power reliable, high-quality, and low latency live productions, offering broadcasters unparalleled adaptability in dynamic event conditions,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President Marketing, Haivision. “In conjunction with the SRT protocol, Haivision's renowned Makito X4 video encoders empower broadcasters to reliably contribute live video with minimal latency and without compromising on quality.”

For more information about Haivision broadcast solutions, visit haivision.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high-quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com

