Chainstack Unveils DeFi API for Seamless Access to Real-Time Data from Major Protocols

Singapore, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainstack , the leading suite of services connecting developers with Web3 infrastructure, has announced the launch of the DeFi API, its solution to streamline access to real-time decentralized finance data. Chainstack’s DeFi API enables seamless access to real-time data from every major decentralized finance protocol, including Uniswap, Lido, Avee, Compound, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap, and many others.



With the DeFi API, users can build comprehensive dashboards by utilizing the data from decentralized exchanges and finance protocols. Traders can enhance their portfolio management and strategies by getting instant access to every trading transaction across major DEX platforms, tracking token value, yield rankings, and more. Analysts can use the API to research market conditions across the DeFi industry and streamline their data research using just one tool. Security researchers can easily track and analyze address activities.



The DeFi API eliminates the need for developers to write custom indexers, manage databases, pay for archival node requests, or handle chain reorganizations. Instead, developers can access a simple, ready-to-use API through GraphQL. The DeFi API is built on top of the Chainstack’s Subgraphs, a blockchain data indexing solution that abstracts complex backend infrastructure and engineering, necessary to extract and process data from archive nodes, to reliably deliver real-time on-chain data.



“Our new DeFi API significantly simplifies access to all relevant data across the decentralized finance industry," said Eugene Aseev, Founder and CTO of Chainstack. "We continue to work on providing a broader audience with the opportunity to harness the full potential of the technology and leverage blockchain data by making it more accessible and usable for everyone.”

Chainstack offers fast, reliable, and easy-to-use infrastructure solutions distributed globally, and enables thousands of companies to cut down the time to market, costs, and risks associated with creating and scaling decentralized applications. Chainstack is trusted by Polygon, 1inch, TheGraph, Chainlink, Trust Wallet, and others, and currently supports a fast-growing community of over 100,000 developers.