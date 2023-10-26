Verizon brings the Small Business Digital Ready experience to Atlanta Summit

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced it will host its fourth Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Summit, an all-day experience for small business owners to network and participate in hands-on events designed to help them grow their businesses, in Atlanta, Georgia on November 2, 2023. In partnership with the global professional education and networking platform, Luminary, the summit aims to bring valuable business insights and strategies to area small business owners.



Participants of the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: Atlanta Summit will have the opportunity to engage in robust workshops and educational sessions, with the goal of building connections and learning from subject matter experts, including regional small business owners. In addition, Verizon is giving away a free Chromebook to five small business registrants who attend the summit1. To learn more about the event and to register, visit Verizon Small Business Digital Ready: Atlanta Summit .

“Launching a small business in the middle of the pandemic is hard enough, but for female entrepreneurs, and especially those of Hispanic Heritage, oftentimes it can be difficult to know where to start or know where to look for the help you need,” said Ana Gonzalez de Cossio, co-founder of Avanza Skin in Atlanta, GA. “My sisters and I are very grateful for the support we’ve received from the Small Business Digital Ready program. Access to networking opportunities, education, and a grant itself has made our business even stronger.”

Launched in 2021, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready is a free online resource designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital economy. Small businesses can access personalized learning through over 40 courses, mentorship, peer networking, 1:1 expert coaching and incentives such as grant funding. In partnership with LISC and Next Street, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready portal was created with and for small businesses, with a specific focus on supporting under-resourced business owners. Spanish language course offerings, coaching from experts and community events are also available. Since its launch, over 3,000 Atlanta-based small businesses have registered and engaged with the platform.

This initiative is part of Verizon’s goal to support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy, as part of its responsible business plan: Citizen Verizon. Visit CitizenVerizon.com to learn more about the company’s responsible business efforts.

Founded in 2018, Luminary is a global membership-based professional education and networking platform created to address the systemic challenges impacting women across all industries and sectors. Built with the mission to uplift, upskill, and propel women and their allies forward through all phases of their professional journey, Luminary is the ultimate career advocate providing tools and resources to advance, build, connect, and develop -- whether entering or re-entering the workforce, a senior executive or a leader positioned in the "Power Middle", embarking on a career transition or entrepreneurship.

