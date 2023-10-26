HER CHOICE Digital Counselling Tool Connects Patients and Physicians in the Fight Against HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

Toronto, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Breast Cancer Network (CBCN) and CONNECT Communications , in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo , are proud to announce the launch of the HER CHOICE Digital Counselling Tool, a groundbreaking web-based application designed to empower healthcare practitioners (HCPs) and patients in Canada on their journey with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.

Developed under the guidance of a dedicated Scientific Planning Committee, this innovative tool is set to revolutionize the way patients and physicians collaborate in making informed treatment decisions. The HER CHOICE Tool, funded by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, provides HCPs and Oncology patient support care team with up-to-date, accurate, and accessible information at the point of care. For patients, it offers a comprehensive resource to better understand their treatment options and actively participate in their healthcare decisions.

Commenting on the launch of the tool that aims to foster collaboration between patients and physicians, Lorie Spence, Co-Founder of Connect Communications said, "We believe that healthcare practiioners will find this tool immensely beneficial in working alongside their patients. It streamlines communication, helping both parties make important decisions about treatment plans and navigate the complexities of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer."

In the past, patients faced challenges due to limited information when making treatment decisions. Cathy Ammendolea, Chair of the CBCN Board of Directors, drawing from her lived experience as a breast cancer survivor, emphasizes the value of the HER CHOICE Tool: "This tool fills a gap we once faced. It empowers patients to ask questions, understand their options, and gain confidence in their healthcare journey."

Recognizing the intricate nature of this journey, the tool is structured into three distinct steps, offering flexibility to cater to individual patient needs. Step One of the Tool is dedicated to understanding the patient's unique treatment journey, focusing on the progression of the disease. Step Two, a pivotal component of the tool, assists patients in choosing their second-line treatment. Step Three concentrates on the continuation of treatment and adherence over time, acknowledging that managing HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer is an ongoing process. It provides practical tips for patients to stay on track with their treatment regimen, offering insights into monitoring their progress and the available support programs like the Patient Support Programme (PSP).

"AstraZeneca is proud to support the launch of the HER CHOICE Digital Counselling Tool," says Paul Vardanis, National Manager Professional Education at AstraZeneca. "This tool represents a significant advancement in providing patients and healthcare practitioners with the resources they need to make informed decisions in the fight against HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer."

In an ever-evolving healthcare landscape, the HER CHOICE Digital Counselling Tool, supported by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo and shaped through the collaborative efforts of CBCN and Connect Communications, stands as a beacon of hope for patients and healthcare providers alike. It signifies a commitment to empowering patients, involving caregivers, and fostering informed discussions to enhance the quality of life for those affected by this challenging condition.

About CONNECT Communications:

CONNECT Communications (a division of Bridge Medical Communication) was established to address a significant gap identified by Lorie and Carolyn within the healthcare system. Drawing from their extensive experience working alongside the medical community and navigating the healthcare system on a personal level for their own family members, they quickly recognized a disparity between the often-discussed "patient outcome" within healthcare and the actual patient experience. It became evident that there was a valuable opportunity to educate and empower patients, enabling them to advocate for their own healthcare. Their collaboration is underpinned by complementary skills, diverse backgrounds, and a long history of working together. This synergy allows them to offer a distinctive perspective and an unwavering commitment to clients, with a primary focus on enhancing the patient experience. Learn more at: https://connectcomms.ca/

About the Canadian Breast Cancer Network:

The Canadian Breast Cancer Network (CBCN) exists to ensure the best quality of life for people in Canada diagnosed with breast cancer. CBCN is Canada’s leading patient-directed breast cancer health charity that voices the views and concerns of breast cancer patients through the promotion of information sharing, education and advocacy activities.

About AstraZeneca:

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business whose innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. The company’s core areas of scientific focus are Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic (CVRM); Rare Disease; Respiratory & Immunology; and Vaccine & Immune Therapies. AstraZeneca employs more than 1,300 people across Canada and recently announced a major expansion of its research footprint in Canada – including the expansion of its existing AstraZeneca R&D Hub and the creation of a new Alexion Development Hub for Rare Diseases. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.astrazeneca.ca.

About Daiichi Sankyo:

Daiichi Sankyo is an innovative global healthcare company contributing to the sustainable development of society that discovers, develops and delivers new standards of care to enrich the quality of life around the world. With more than 120 years of experience, Daiichi Sankyo leverages its world-class science and technology to create new modalities and innovative medicines for people with cancer, cardiovascular and other diseases with high unmet medical need. For more information, please visit www.daiichisankyo.com.

Disclaimer: CBCN and its suppliers do not assume any legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any information, drugs, therapies, treatments, products, processes, or services appearing on this Site. All content provided on this Site is provided for informational purposes only. This Site does not provide medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. The Site and its services are not a substitute for professional medical advice and treatment.

