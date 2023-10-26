Cycode Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycode , makers of the leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, is proud to announce it has been named Most Innovative in Application Security by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.



“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by one of the top infosec experts in the world. Our mission has always been to help companies ship software fast without compromising on security,” said Lior Levy, co-founder and CEO at Cycode. “Honors like this one is a testament to the amazing work we get to do with our customers every day—helping them embrace a philosophy that AppSec should always be a team sport. Being able to watch these security and development teams work better together because of it just keeps us going every single day, so thank you.”

Cycode remains a trusted platform through today’s AppSec chaos by enabling companies to deliver software fast without compromising on security. Security and Development teams work better together due to improved collaboration through Cycode’s ASPM platform. Cycode offers the only complete ASPM platform that can replace existing security testing tools or integrate with them—while providing visibility with one-click implementation, prioritization through the Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG) and remediation at the speed of DevOps to ensure teams build the most efficient AppSec program at scale.

Highlights of Cycode’s ASPM solution:

A complete ASPM platform using Cycode native scanners and 3rd party security tools

Risk Intelligence Graph (RIG) for ruthless prioritization and code to cloud traceability

Security coverage across the entire Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Controlled Shift-Left for better Sec and Dev team collaboration, workflow and automation

“There aren’t many, if any, solutions out there that help alleviate the compounding effects of AppSec chaos on security teams. Finally, Cycode’s ASPM platform has given organizations the AppSec visibility they never had, while prioritizing and remediating critical vulnerabilities at scale from code to cloud,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. “The strength of its ASPM platform has positioned it to become a powerhouse in Application Security and we admire its ability to continuously innovate in unexpected ways to ensure that organizations are safe from evolving threats and vulnerabilities.”

About Cycode

Cycode is a leading Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform that scales and standardizes AppSec without slowing down the business. The security first, developer-first platform enables enterprises to deliver software fast without compromising on security. With Cycode’s complete ASPM, security teams can eliminate context switching, amplify visibility, prioritize and eliminate risk to ensure end-to-end code to cloud coverage, leaving no room for attacks to go unnoticed. Backed by tier-one investors Insight Partners and YL Ventures, the series-B company has raised $80M and boasts a number of the top global Fortune 100 customers in the world that are gaining immediate value.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

