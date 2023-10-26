Beckley Waves Acquires Nue Life

Addition of Ketamine Assisted Therapy Provider to the Beckley Waves Portfolio

Strengthens its Network of Psychedelic Care Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckley Waves , the first venture studio focused on building and investing companies in the thriving psychedelic ecosystem to advance mental health and well-being, announced today the strategic acquisition of Nue Life, a leading ketamine-assisted therapy provider. Beckley Waves will continue Nue Life’s work to provide safe and scalable access to ketamine-assisted therapy, with an emphasis on underserved areas.



Nue Life has advanced the field of psychedelic therapy by providing safe and effective at-home ketamine therapy to more than 10,000 patients across 23 US states since 2021. With this approach, Nue Life has enhanced access to legal psychedelic therapies and showcased their evidence-based benefits to a broad audience. By bridging the gap between traditional medicine and psychedelic-assisted therapy treatments, Nue Life promotes a more holistic and transformative approach to mental health care.

“In adding Nue Life to our portfolio of companies, we are massively increasing the number and range of people we can help while at the same time staying focused on providing the most rigorous patient safeguards, psychological support, and integration coaching,” said Rock Feilding-Mellen, co-founder and partner at Beckley Waves. "With the acquisition of Nue Life, we are bringing our industry-leading expertise in psychedelic therapies to a wider range of patients in need while diversifying our growing portfolio of care-delivery infrastructure."

As part of the acquisition, Beckley Waves has launched a new portfolio company, NueCo Holdings PBC, which acquired the assets of Nue Life Health Inc. Daniel Love, co-founder and partner at Beckley Waves, will act as interim CEO of NueCo Holdings and work alongside much of Nue Life’s existing management team.

"Beckley Waves’ mission is to support safe, legal, and equitable access to psychedelic therapies that can alleviate suffering and contribute to overall well-being," said Daniel Love, a co-founder and partner at Beckley Waves. “Nue Life has built a world-class technology platform and facilitated treatment in a way that represents the future of scalable access to psychedelic-assisted therapy.”

The acquisition adds to Beckley Waves’ growing portfolio of psychedelic businesses, including Beckley Retreats , which is setting the standard for legal, non-clinical psilocybin-based retreats in a group setting; Beckley Academy , an ed-tech company for training and preparing therapists and clinicians to work with psychedelic therapies; and The Trip Report , a newsletter and podcast that provides commentary and analysis on the growing psychedelic field.

“We’ve set rigorous standards at Nue Life that have enabled us to bring safe, legal access to ketamine therapy to a growing cross-section of underserved patients,” said Bailey McClellan, Director of Clinical Operations at Nue Life. “With the resources and leadership of Beckley Waves, we look forward to expanding our mission and best-in-class methods in the years to come.”

About Beckley Waves

Beckley Waves, a venture studio co-founded by Amanda Feilding, funds, supports, and mentors emerging leaders and entrepreneurs working to foster the operational infrastructure of a global psychedelic ecosystem. Beckley Waves is building the psychedelic ecosystem to advance mental well-being and foster a thriving psychedelic industry rooted in science, innovation, and compassion. Beckley Waves leverages research showing that psychedelics can be the tools to usher in a new paradigm of mental health and well-being that is needed by our society and the planet.

Neil Davies

neil@broadsheetcomms.com