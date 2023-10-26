NMSDC Announces 2023 Annual Award Recipients

BALTIMORE, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday evening, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) wrapped up its 2023 Anniversary Conference & Exchange with its Annual Awards ceremony at the Baltimore Convention Center. This event recognizes the achievements of corporate members, minority business enterprises (MBEs), and other NMSDC partners who have shown exemplary leadership in the realm of supplier and business diversity. This year’s awardees include:

Suppliers of the Year

Annual revenue up to $1 million: The Sowell Law Partners, PLLC

Annual revenue of $1 million to $10 million: Bracane Company, Inc.

Annual revenue of $10 million to $50 million: Encompass Onsite

Annual revenue of $50 million and above: VDart

Minority Business Development Leader of the Year

Travis Spencer, senior manager/head of Supplier Diversity & Inclusion, Ford Motor Company

Corporations of the Year

Annual revenue up to $10 billion: Hilton

Annual revenue of $10 billion to $50 billion: Macy’s, Inc.

Annual revenue of $50 billion to $100 billion: The Walt Disney Company

Annual revenue of $100 billion to $150 billion: Toyota North America

Annual revenue of $150 billion and above: Ford Motor Company

Council of the Year

Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC)

Distinguished Service Award

Jose Turkienicz, 2020 – 2023 NMSDC Chair

Guy Schweppe, 2020 – 2023 NMSDC Vice Chair

Gabriel Castro, 2020 – 2023 NMSDC Secretary

Clint W. Grimes, 2020 – 2023 NMSDC Treasurer

NMSDC also recognized this year’s Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) pitch competition winners:

First Place: Wendy Roundtree, Jarel Communications

Second Place: Anna Cobb, Rejuvenation

Third Place: Subena Colligan, EHS Transformation Consultants

Young entrepreneurs like these represent the kind of emerging leaders needed to maintain a strong and resilient U.S. economy.

“I cannot think of a better way to end what has been an inspiring and action-driven 2023 Annual Conference & Exchange and MBDA National MED Week than by recognizing the accomplishments of the people and organizations that are leading the way in our march to $1 trillion in annual revenue generation for NMSDC-certified MBEs. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. I look forward to working with you as we continue our efforts to close the equity gap and accelerate MBE growth,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

Next year’s NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange will take place Oct. 20 – 23 in Atlanta.

To learn more about this year’s award recipients and the 2023 Anniversary Conference & Exchange visit nmsdcconference.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

