TRREB: More Supply in the Condo Market for Q3 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The condominium apartment market became much more balanced over the past year. While Q3 2023 condo apartment sales were up year-over-year, growth in listings far outstripped growth in sales. The result was the average price edging lower providing some relief in the face of higher borrowing costs.



There were 4,415 condominium apartment sales reported through TRREB’s MLS® System in Q3 2023 – up 6.2 per cent when compared to the same quarter in 2022. Over the same period, new condo apartment listings were up by a much greater 28.8 per cent.

“The condominium apartment market is an important entry point into home ownership for first-time buyers. A better-supplied market has led to more choice for these buyers, resulting in more negotiation power and lower selling prices on average. A pause in price growth has helped mitigate the impact of higher monthly mortgage payments,” said TRREB President Paul Baron.

In the third quarter of 2023, the average selling price for a condominium apartment GTA-wide was $716,145 – down slightly compared to $720,628 in Q3 2022. In the City of Toronto, which accounted for approximately two-thirds of condo apartment sales, the average selling price was $736,566 – down from $750,087 in Q3 2022.

“While condo market conditions have become more balanced over the past year-and-a-half, we will likely start to see a tightening in the market in the second half of 2024. The GTA population is growing at a record pace and the consensus view is that we will start to see some relief in terms of borrowing costs beginning in 2024 and even more so in 2025,” said TRREB Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer.





Source: Toronto Regional Real Estate Board

FOR THE FULL REPORT, CLICK HERE.

Media Inquiries:

Maria Karafilidis, Manager, Public Affairs maria.karafilidis@trreb.ca 416-443-8139

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with over 73,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

www.trreb.ca/

Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram

https://www.trrebwire.ca/

A photo accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e481e06d-f6cf-4645-83db-7e93a129b1bc