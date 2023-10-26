Never Forgotten: Field of Crosses honours Southern Alberta’s Fallen with Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each November, over 3,500 crosses stand as silent reminders along five acres of Calgary’s Memorial Drive as part of the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Project. The crosses act as a visual representation to honour the fallen service members of Southern Alberta who gave their today for our tomorrow.



From November 1 to 10, Calgarians can visit the memorial and participate in daily sunrise and sunset ceremonies and a special Night of Lights tribute ceremony on the evening of November 10. The memorial closes with a Remembrance Day service on November 11.

The Field of Crosses is open to the public 24/7 and free of charge for Calgarians who wish to walk among the crosses to pay their respects. A digital pamphlet is available to support the self-guided tour, outlining more about Field of Crosses, the fallen service personnel and Canada’s military history.

Founded in 2009 and chaired by Calgary businessman and philanthropist, Murray McCann, Field of Crosses individually recognizes the thousands of Southern Albertans who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending Canada’s freedoms. In addition, the memorial also recognizes the 120,000 heroes from across Canada who gave their lives with 120 unique crosses within the park.

“The Field of Crosses ceremonies are meant to uphold the importance of remembrance. Each day that passes we move further away from the wars our country fought in and the heroes that passed as time pushes forward, but we must not forget,” said McCann.

“The Field of Crosses is a poignant reminder that the freedom we enjoy is not without cost. This sobering display is a stark reminder of the atrocities of war, while also offering gratitude to those who fought for our freedom and never came back. May they all rest in peace and know that they left behind a grateful and free country.”

School choirs, military personnel, buglers, pipers, Memorial Cross Families and many other special groups participate in the Eleven Days of Remembrance ceremonies. The public is encouraged to attend the daily ceremonies that feature the following daily tribute themes:

Wednesday, November 1 - Peacekeepers Day

Thursday, November 2 - Navy Day

Friday, November 3 - US Tribute Day

Saturday, November 4 - Youth Day

Sunday, November 5 - Memorial Cross Families Day

Monday, November 6 - Army Day - Honouring Japanese Fallen

Tuesday, November 7 - First Responders Day

Wednesday, November 8 - Indigenous Veterans Day

Thursday, November 9 - Air Force Day (sunrise) / Honouring Jewish Fallen (sunset)

Friday, November 10 - Honouring Women of War (sunrise) / Night of Lights Celebrating Peace (sunset)

Saturday, November 11 – Remembrance Day Ceremony



As a registered charity, Field of Crosses relies on the generosity of our community to bring this poignant installation to life each year. The memorial display is made possible through the dedication, passion and hard work of Veterans and hundreds of volunteers. To assure the memorial lives on for generations to come, the non-profit encourages Calgarians to participate by donating to its Adopt-a-Cross fundraising initiative. Additionally, for those interested in giving their time, volunteer opportunities are available as early as September each year as preparation for the memorial begins.

For the full schedule of events at Field of Crosses and to learn more about how to adopt a cross, visit www.fieldofcrosses.com

About Field of Crosses Memorial Project

Field of Crosses memorializes the sacrifices of our local heroes who bravely lost their lives in active combat. This is done annually in the weeks leading up to Remembrance Day through the display of over 3,500 white crosses across five acres along Memorial Drive in Calgary. Each cross displays the name of an individual who paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Canada’s freedom. We must never forget the atrocities of war and the human casualties that go along with it; remembering our past allows us to appreciate the present and strive for a better future.

Media Contact

Sarah Ferguson

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

C: 250-464-4406

E: sferguson@brooklinepr.com



