6G Market To Reach USD 117.9 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, the 6G Market size was valued at USD 4.9 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 117.9 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 37.6%.

Combining 6G with edge computing improves the capabilities of autonomous systems. Autonomous vehicles, drones, and robots are essential in military operations, performing missions ranging from reconnaissance to warfare. These systems interact and perform decision-making in real-time by using 6G technology. The initial investments for the development of 6G network technology have helped the market to grow at a significant pace.

While the metaverse is experiencing a wider reception in the current scenario, it requires high-end technological scalability, which might be beyond the scope of 5G. Thus, the launch of 6G positively impacts the metaverse. The emergence of 6G would fulfill speed and bandwidth and allow the market players to build an immersive, persistent, and fully integrated virtual metaverse. The deployment of 6G infrastructure is expensive for network operators. Major businesses are investing heavily in the development of network infrastructure. In these networks, the expense of durable strength fiber and power delivery is a significant budgetary constraint. Also, the shortage of skilled labor force restrains the market growth.

Segmentation Overview:

The global 6G market has been segmented into deployment, operating environment, application, and region. The software and services segment dominates the market in the forecast period. The deployment of 6G software requires high bandwidths to operate smoothly. North America accounts for the prominent position in the 6G market in the near future. The region’s growth is attributed to the early adoption and extensive research and trials in the field of 6G.

6G Market Report Highlights:

The global 6G market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 37.6% by 2032.

The need for high bandwidth in real-time communication and data transfer is anticipated to drive the market development for 6G.

The mobile segment is the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period.

The hardware segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period.



Some prominent players in the 6G market report include Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Qualcomm, Reliance Jio, China Mobile, ZTE, LG Corporation, Fujitsu, NTT Docomo, Ericsson, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication in Japan has allocated a budget of JPY 66.2 billion for the development and processing of the 6G, which helps in research and development in Japan.

In 2023, Capgemini announced the launch of a 6G research lab in India. This is projected to leverage next-generation connectivity and advanced AI to explore innovative and energy-efficient use cases and address wireless communication challenges presented by 6G.

6G Market Segmentation:

By Deployment: Mobile, IoT, edge computing, wireless.

By Operating Environment: Hardware, software & services.

By Application: IT, telecom, energy & power, automotive, healthcare, others.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

