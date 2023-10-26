Global Equipment Market to Surpass USD 1,587.74 Billion by 2030 owing to Rapid Infrastructure Development and Increasing Government Initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Global Equipment Market was projected to be valued at USD 1,113.90 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to USD 1,587.74 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.99% forecasted for the period spanning from 2023 to 2030, as reported by the SNS Insider.

Market Overview

"Global equipment" refers to machinery, tools, devices, or systems that are designed for use on a worldwide scale, regardless of geographic location or specific industry. Global communication equipment encompasses a range of devices and systems used for worldwide connectivity, such as smartphones, satellite communication, and internet infrastructure. Solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy technologies are designed with global compatibility to address energy needs across the world. Medical equipment designed for global use adheres to international medical standards to ensure compatibility and safety in various healthcare settings. Global equipment can be found in various industries, including manufacturing, construction, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunications, and more.

Market Analysis

The global equipment market is influenced by various growth drivers that contribute to its expansion and evolution. Constant technological innovations are a significant driver of growth in the market. As technology evolves, equipment manufacturers are continually introducing more efficient and advanced products. Features like automation, IoT integration, and data analytics capabilities are increasingly becoming standard, making equipment more productive and cost-effective. Infrastructure projects, such as construction, transportation, and energy-related initiatives, create strong demand for various types of equipment. Governments and private sector entities invest in infrastructure to support economic development and urbanization, driving growth in the market. Growing concerns about environmental sustainability and emissions reduction are driving the development and adoption of eco-friendly equipment. Electric and hybrid machinery, energy-efficient appliances, and equipment designed to reduce carbon footprints are in high demand, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change. Developing countries are experiencing rapid industrialization and modernization. As these economies continue to expand, they require a broad range of equipment to support their growth. This creates substantial opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers.

Global Equipment Market Report Scope:

Key Takeaway from Global Equipment Market Study

The underground mining equipment segment is poised for dominance in the global market due to advancements in technology, safety considerations, sustainability benefits, and the growing demand for rare earth elements. As the global mining industry continues to evolve, underground mining equipment will play a pivotal role in meeting the world's resource needs.

The sorting systems segment is emerging as a dominant force in the global equipment market, driven by the growing need for efficient material handling and processing across various industries. Sorting systems encompass a wide range of technologies, including conveyors, sensors, robotics, and artificial intelligence, designed to streamline and optimize the handling and sorting of materials in manufacturing, logistics, recycling, and more.

Recent Developments

MGTC , a leading energy services provider, has forged strategic partnerships with prominent global industrial equipment companies. Through these alliances, MGTC gains access to cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and vast industry expertise, which will be pivotal in the successful execution of their retrofitting projects.

, a leading energy services provider, has forged strategic partnerships with prominent global industrial equipment companies. Through these alliances, MGTC gains access to cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and vast industry expertise, which will be pivotal in the successful execution of their retrofitting projects. Pearl Global Industries, a prominent player in the global manufacturing sector, has announced a significant expansion of its manufacturing facility in Indonesia. Firstly, the facility will witness a substantial increase in its production capacity, a testament to Pearl Global Industries' dedication to scaling up its operations. This expansion is expected to create numerous employment opportunities, further contributing to the local economy.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The global equipment market dynamics are characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that shape the industry's trajectory. On the driver's side, technological advancements and innovation play a pivotal role, as industries strive to enhance efficiency and productivity through the adoption of cutting-edge equipment. Additionally, the need for infrastructure development in emerging economies, driven by urbanization and industrialization, fuels demand for heavy machinery and construction equipment. Environmental concerns also serve as a driver, pushing the market toward sustainable solutions and cleaner technologies. However, a set of restraints and challenges persist. Regulatory compliance and safety standards can be burdensome for manufacturers and add to operational costs. Economic fluctuations, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions pose threats to market stability. Moreover, the industry faces the challenge of catering to a diversified global market with varying demands, necessitating flexible strategies and customized solutions. These dynamics require industry players to stay vigilant, adaptable, and innovative in an ever-evolving market landscape.

Key Regional Developments

North America is a technologically advanced region with a strong focus on innovation. As a result, this market segment sees a constant influx of cutting-edge equipment and technologies. The United States, in particular, is a key driver, with a robust manufacturing sector that demands advanced machinery and equipment. Europe has a mature global equipment market, and there is a growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. This has led to a demand for environmentally friendly and energy-efficient equipment. Strict regulations on emissions and environmental impact have prompted companies to invest in eco-friendly solutions. Asia-Pacific is a booming market for equipment, driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization. China, in particular, is a manufacturing powerhouse and a significant consumer of equipment.

Impact of Recession on Equipment Market Growth

In a recession, some businesses look for cost-cutting options, leading to increased interest in the resale and second-hand equipment market. This can provide opportunities for equipment vendors specializing in refurbished or pre-owned machinery. The ongoing recession has accelerated the digital transformation of industries. Companies invest in technology and digital equipment to adapt to changing consumer behavior and remote working requirements. As companies seek to recover from the economic downturn, environmental sustainability has become increasingly important. This has influenced the global equipment market, with a growing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient equipment.

