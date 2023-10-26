Concurrent Technologies Corporation Wins Top Honors in 2023 MarCom Awards Competition

Johnstown, PA, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation has won multiple awards in the 2023 MarCom Awards competition administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (AMCP).

The CTC FY23 Annual Report earned a Platinum Award and CTC’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report won a Gold Award. A CTC-produced report for a government client also won a Platinum Award.

“I am very proud of our team members, who consistently go above and beyond to create beautiful and effective marketing communications,” said Mary Bevan, Director, CTC Corporate Communications and Brand Marketing, who also serves as the project manager for the winning CTC publications. “Our professionals’ talent and focus on client and company needs are truly unmatched. Congratulations to all involved in these publications and thank you for all you do.”

CTC’s Annual Reports have won marketing communications awards for 18 consecutive years. CTC recently designed its ESG Report to reflect the company’s commitment to advanced sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical and effective corporate governance.

MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its’ inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest and most respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

