Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market Size to Reach USD 7.62 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size is expected to reach USD 7.62 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising biological research and development activities and increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and Contract Research Institutes (CROs) are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography market. HPLC is a method where analytical chemistry is put to practice to identify every single component present in a mixture.

HPLC systems compromises multiple elements such as solvent reservoir, high-pressure pump, a column, injector system, detector and waste reservoir. Solvent reservoir is basically used to hold the solvent while the injector is put to use to inject analysis sample to the carrier steam before moving into the column. HPLC is predominantly used to control and examine quality in the food industry, by inspecting and segregating vitamins, additives preservatives, amino acids and proteins. It is also used to separate and detective contaminated elements from food products. Rising emphasis on precise diagnostics, and growing importance of chromatographic techniques as a standard process for testing validity and specificity of drug components is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/604

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 4.46 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 4.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 7.62 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion; and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, end-use, and regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy; Spain; Switzerland; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey.; Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/604

Competitive Landscape

The global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is highly fragmented with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activities in order to leverage major share in the global market. Some major players in the market are:

Waters Corporations

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher

PerkinElmer

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck Millipore

Hitachi

Showa Denko k.k.

Strategic Developments

In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched an advanced analytical instrument Vanquish Core HPLC systems. This system helps to improve laboratory workflows by automatically monitoring and determining solvent and waste levels.

In November 2020, AgraFlora Organics International acquired a High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) equipment for its fully automated edibles manufacturing facility, located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. This equipment helps to improve product safety and quality standards.



Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/604

Some Key Findings in the Report:

Clinical research segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research activities and rising need for preclinical and clinical trials.

North America accounted for a 30.7% revenue share contribution in the global market in 2020. Constant funding for R&D, increasing number of preclinical activities by pharmaceutical companies and CROs, and development of food and agricultural industries are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market based on product, application, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Pumps

Others

Accessories

Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Clinical Research Forensic Diagnostics Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)$1$1$1 Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Institutions Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Point of Care Testing Market , By Product (Glucose Monitoring Products, Infectious Disease Testing Products), By Platform (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassay), By Mode of Purchase, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Smart Contact Lens Market By Type (Corrective, Therapeutic, Lifestyle), By Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), By Application (Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Intraocular Pressure Monitoring, Others), By End-Use Industry, By Region Forecasts to 2027

Hearing Aids Market By Type (Behind-the-ear- Hearing Aids, Receiver in-the-ear Hearing Aids, In-the-ear Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids), By Hearing Loss, By Application (Adults, Pediatrics), By Distribution Channel, Forecasts to 2027

Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market , By Component (Integrated Insulin Pumps, Transmitters & Receivers, Sensors), By Demographics (Child (≤14 years), Adult (>14 years)), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Device Type (Conventional Injectables, Pre-Filled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Pen-Injectors), By Product Type (Freeze-Dried Products, Injectable Sterile Products), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product & Services (Reagent, Instrument, Software & Service), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction), By Application, By End-Use, By Test Location, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Teleradiology Services Market By Imaging Technique (MRI, CT, X-Rays, Ultrasound, Mammography), By End-Users (Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals & Clinics), By Products and Services (Software, Hardware, Teleradiology services), Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights