Global RNA Transcriptomics Market Size to Reach USD 20.75 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 20.75 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include rising demand for customized and personalized medicines, increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research, rising prevalence of gene mutations that are continuously occurring in cancer genes and genetic variations, and constant developments in medical infrastructure. RNA Transcriptomics provides a proper analysis of the entire RNA transcript which is present in an individual cell or cell population. This analysis thoroughly examines all the elements of the transcript to identify the transcriptional structure of genes and analyze the changing nature or behavior of each transcript under multiple development stages.

Various methods have been developed to perform transcriptome analysis such as microarrays, RNA interference, SAGE, polymerase chain reaction, and others. Polymerase chain reaction is a method that is used to make multiple copies of specific genes to identify and analyze a short sequence of RNA and DNA. These methods help scientists learn about diseases at a genomic level, which will help to develop clinical biomarkers, and identify and investigate multiple drug efficiency.

Segments Covered in the report

Report Details Outcome The market size in 2020 USD 4.46 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 13.6% The revenue forecast in 2028 USD 20.75 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical Data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, technology, application, end-use and regions. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; France; U.K.; BENELUX; Italy, Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; China; Japan; South Korea; India; Rest of APAC; Brazil; Rest of LATAM; Saudi Arabia; UAE; South Africa; Turkey; Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

Competitive Landscape

The global RNA transcriptomics market is highly fragmented with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activities in order to increase revenue share and expand market footprint. Some major players in the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

GenXPro GmbH

Fluidigm Corporation

CD Genomics

Sequentia Biotech SL

Acobiom

Strategic Developments

In October 2019, Ambry Genetics introduced a transcriptomic test, +RNAinsight, which allows clinicians to simultaneously perform RNA and DNA testing and identify the risk of genetic mutations that may develop into cancer.

In February 2019, Caris Life Sciences launched MI Transcriptome, which is a next-generation sequencing-based assay designed to detect and characterize molecular features of cancer cells to find more precise individualized treatment therapies for patients.

In December 2018, 10x Genomics acquired Spatial Transcriptomics. This acquisition helped 10x Genomics to expand its expertise in gene expression analysis.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

Drug discovery segment accounted for a significantly higher revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing application of transcriptomics in drug discovery and for studying the efficacy of drugs.

North America accounted for a revenue share of 32.2% in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to rapid development of structure-based drug designs, growing focus on genomics and proteomics research, and rising expenditure on biopharmaceutical research.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) Microarrays Polymerase Chain Reaction RNA Sequencing RNA Interference

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Clinical Diagnostics Toxicogenomics Drug Discovery Comparative Transcriptomics

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) Hospitals Academic & Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



