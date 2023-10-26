Global Laboratory Centrifuges Market Size to Reach USD 1.61 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laboratory centrifuges market size is expected to reach USD 1.61 Billion in 2032 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors driving market revenue growth include introduction of advanced technologies such as high-speed centrifuges, major prevalence of HIV and hepatitis, and growing adoption of automation technology in hematology. Laboratory centrifuge equipment comprises an electric motor that spins around the fixed axis by using centrifugal force perpendicular to the fixed axis. Centrifuge devices apply different ultra-centrifugal separation methods such as ultrafiltration, density gradient, pelleting, phase separation, and isopycnic as per application requirement. This equipment is primarily used to isolate cellular components such as red and white blood cells from blood samples, determine the volume of concentrated cells, and separate different macromolecules such as DNA, RNA, and lipid from a tissue.

Rotors made of steel and metal alloys are used in conventional systems, but advancements in material technology has resulted in the introduction of several composite materials such as carbon fiber with extremely convenient properties that helps to overcome various limitations of traditional metals.

Scope of Research

Market size in 2020 USD 1.17 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 2.6% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1.61 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2018–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Segments covered Product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Key companies profiled Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH, Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG, Kubota Corporation, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., QIAGEN N.V., NuAire, and Sartorius

Competitive Landscape

The global laboratory centrifuges market is highly fragmented with a number of key players focusing on research and development activity in order to account for major share in the global market. Some of the major players in the market are :

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co. KG

Kubota Corporation

Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.

QIAGEN N.V.

NuAire

Sartorius

Strategic Developments

In March 2021, Andritz launched a new centrifuge system, ecoOne. This system is a pusher centrifuge with a powerful single motor that has multiple functions for the application of heavy chemicals, technical salt, and agrochemicals.

In March 2020, Eppendorf acquired the centrifuge business of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. This acquisition helped Eppendorf to broaden its centrifuge business and strengthen its market position as one of the leading manufacturers of high-end centrifuges for life science and pharma industries, as well as for academic and commercial research.

In January 2019, Culmen International acquired Centrifuge Systems. This acquisition helped Culmen International to expand its technology and services in big data discovery, geospatial intelligence, advanced analytics, and link analysis.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

Clinical centrifuges segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced technologies, major prevalence of blood disorders, and rising focus on clinical research are key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

North America accounted for a 31.7% share in the global market in 2020. Growing focus on clinical research, and robust presence of key market players are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory centrifuges market based on product, model, usage, rotor design, application, end-use, and regions:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Equipment Multipurpose Centrifuges Ultracentrifuges Micro centrifuges Mini centrifuges Other

Accessories Rotors Tubes Centrifuge Bottles Buckets Plates Other

Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032) Benchtop Centrifuges Floor-standing Centrifuges



Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)

General Purpose Centrifuges Preclinical Centrifuges Clinical Centrifuges



Rotor Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Fixed-angle Rotors

Vertical Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Other

Application Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Diagnostics

Cellomics

Genomics

Microbiology

Blood Component Separation

Proteomics

Other

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2023–2032)

Hospitals Academic & Research Institutions Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2023–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. BENELUX Italy Spain Switzerland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



