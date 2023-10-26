Print on Demand (POD) Market Size & Share to Surpass $43.4 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Vantage Market Research, the Global Print on Demand Market is estimated to be valued at USD 43.4 Billion by 2030 at an exponential growth of 26.8% in the next seven years.



Print on Demand (POD) is becoming increasingly popular due to factors including higher disposable income, expanding smartphone and internet usage rates, and consumer preferences for high-end fashion apparel and novel goods.

The Report Provides Insights on the Following Pointers

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market the key players offer. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyses penetration across mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

The film and television industries mostly drive the rise of the Print on Demand market. Many people prefer to buy custom clothing, artwork, and accessories with special logos or slogans printed on them, mainly film fanatics, video game players, as well as followers of television shows. Thus, the market's growth has been boosted by increased demand for tailored and personalized clothes, home décor, accessories, or beverages, among others, in view of changing consumers' tastes and growing interest in gifts made from customized products on special occasions.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/print-on-demand-market-2306/request-sample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Print on Demand Industry

Several factors may impact the development of the Print on Demand market. Some of these factors include:

The rise of online shopping has fueled the growth of the POD market, as consumers increasingly rely on digital platforms to buy customized products. For example, Redbubble, an e-commerce platform, exemplifies this trend by empowering artists to sell their artwork on phone cases and t-shirts.

Customizable options, such as adding names or custom designs, are offered by the POD industry in response to the growing consumer demand for distinctive and personalized products. Print-full, for example, is a Print on Demand service that enables users to create and order custom merchandise, such as t-shirts or hats, printed and delivered to them.

The low cost of entry and online platforms like Printify have made it easy for individuals and small businesses to start and manage their print-on-demand stores without upfront investment or manufacturing capabilities.

The POD market supports sustainability and conscious consumerism by minimizing excess inventory and waste through on-demand production. Society6 exemplifies this by partnering with artists and offering environmentally friendly materials and printing methods, reducing their ecological footprint.

Key Highlights

By Platform, the Software segment is expected to develop rapidly in the market during the forecast period.

By Product, the Home Decor segment is expected to witness maximum market growth over the projected period.

The market was ruled by North America in 2022 with a revenue share of 42%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.

Prominent Players in The Global Print on Demand Market Report Scope:

Printify Inc. (U.S.)

Printful Inc. (U.S.)

Canva (Australia)

VistaPrint (Cimpress) (Ireland)

CustomCat (U.S.)

Gelato (Norway)

Gooten (U.S.)

Printed Mint (U.S.)

Teelaunch (U.S.)

Zazzle Inc. (U.S.)

RedBubble Group (Australia)

Printsome (Spain)

Prodigi Group (UK)

Apliiq (U.S.)

JetPrint Fulfillment (Denmark)

TPOP (France)

To Know an Additional List of Key Players, Request Here to Download a Free Report PDF Brochure: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/print-on-demand-market-2306/request-sample

Key Trends

Due to increased environmental consciousness, there is a growing desire for sustainable and eco-friendly products, prompting many POD platforms to include organic and recycled material options in their offerings, like printed apparel.

Collaborating with influencers for limited-edition collections has proven to be an effective strategy for POD businesses, as it taps into the loyalty of influencers' followers and helps expand their customer base. Influencer marketing has evolved in an effective tool to promote products.

POD platforms enable sellers to focus on specific niches and reach targeted markets, such as specialized printing services for artists to showcase and sell their artwork to a particular audience.

The POD industry has grown significantly owing in large part to social media channels and influencer marketing.

Collaborations between influencers and POD brands to promote customized products have boosted sales and brand visibility. One example is Amazon Merch, which enables content creators to create and sell branded merchandise on platforms like YouTube and Twitch.



Key Strategies in Print on Demand Market

The Print on Demand market refers to a business model where products, such as t-shirts, mugs, and posters, are created and printed on demand after a customer orders. Here are some insights into key competitors and success strategies in the industry:

Companies developed a robust, user-friendly platform that seamlessly integrates with Shopify and WooCommerce, enabling sellers to automate order fulfillment in their online stores efficiently.

Companies like Printful, which offers more than 230 on-demand printable products, provide a wide variety of configurable products to satisfy the demands of a sizable consumer base.

Companies like Printify provide users with user-friendly design tools to create custom products.

Gooten is renowned for its speedy order fulfillment and shipping, often delivering products in under 48 hours, like many other companies prioritizing quick processing and shipping for prompt production and fulfillment.

The success of CustomInk's use of influencers and social media platforms is evidence that effective marketing techniques, like influencer partnerships, email marketing, and social media advertising, draw clients and increase revenue.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/print-on-demand-market-2306/0

Recent Development of the Global Print on Demand Market

In October 2022, Printful partnered with Pietra, an ecommerce business platform, to unlock new customizable and branded product opportunities for over 60,000 creators. The partnership is launching right on time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to let creators test out new products for the holiday shopping season ahead.

Printful partnered with Pietra, an ecommerce business platform, to unlock new customizable and branded product opportunities for over 60,000 creators. The partnership is launching right on time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to let creators test out new products for the holiday shopping season ahead. In September 2022, Canva introduced new canva print products by expanding their print catalog to more than 35 different products. They offer free in-store pickup at local FedEx Office stores for U.S.-based users, and Staples stores in both the U.S. and Canada, with more collection partners to be announced in the future.

Canva introduced new canva print products by expanding their print catalog to more than 35 different products. They offer free in-store pickup at local FedEx Office stores for U.S.-based users, and Staples stores in both the U.S. and Canada, with more collection partners to be announced in the future. In June 2022, Gooten, a leading technology partnered with Fujifilm, a trusted global provider of prints, photo products, and imaging solutions, to bring print-on-demand production excellence at scale to businesses of all sizes.



Global Print on Demand Market Segmentation

By Platform

Software

Services

By Product

Apparel

Home Decor

Drinkware

Accessories

Other Products



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on Print on Demand Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Highlights From Segments

Platform Analysis

The services segment accounted for the most significant market growth in 2022.

The service providers provide unique packaging, marketing & branding services, and artistic services like photography and graphic design.

Print-on-demand retailers and artists can use these services' convenience and variety.



Product Analysis

The Apparel Segment mentioned the maximum market growth in 2022.

Since the epidemic, there has been an increase in remote working across the globe as more individuals stay at home and try to make their homes more comfortable.

The expanding selection of goods in the home and lifestyle area, including mats, cushions, posters, and others, gives buyers a wide range of options and boosts sales.



Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate during the projected period. The expansion can be attributable to the presence of significant market participants.

The main growth factors for the local market include expanding smartphone use, rising internet penetration, and a sizable number of online shoppers.

The market is anticipated to expand as a result of technological developments and the existence of several sizable textile factories.



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/print-on-demand-market-2306

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 6.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 43.4 Billion CAGR 26.8% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Printify Inc., Printful Inc., Canva, VistaPrint (Cimpress), CustomCat, Gelato, Gooten, Printed Mint, Teelaunch, Zazzle Inc., RedBubble Group, Printsome, Prodigi Group, Apliiq, JetPrint Fulfillment, TPOP Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/print-on-demand-market-2306/customization-request

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Telecommunication Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/telecommunication-market-2315

Chatbot Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/chatbot-market-2312

Agriculture Analytics Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agriculture-analytics-market-1057

Carbon Footprint Management Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-footprint-management-market-1090

Machine Control System Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/machine-control-system-market-1104

Agricultural Robots Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-robot-market-1054

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: